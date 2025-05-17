Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should be the last person to call for a civilisational dialogue or polylogue. His international persona, built on ideals of diversity, critical learning, and human dignity, sharply contrasts with his domestic leadership—a record marred by political expediency, ethnic posturing, and indecisiveness.

On the international stage, Anwar often seeks approval from the liberal West, presenting himself as a champion of multiculturalism and intellectual discourse. He is fond of quoting philosophers and statesmen, carefully curating an image of an erudite leader steeped in critical traditions and humanist values. Yet, this cultivated image does not reflect the political realities within Malaysia.

Since becoming Prime Minister in 2022, Anwar’s leadership has revealed a significant gap between his rhetoric and governance. Despite heading a party that claims to be multi-racial, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is increasingly dominated by Malay interests, with non-Malay members relegated to token roles. Likewise, the broader ruling coalition—Pakatan Harapan (PH)—has strayed far from its multiethnic ideals. The Democratic Action Party (DAP), once touted as a multiracial platform, has effectively retreated into its Chinese voter base. The coalition’s alliance with UMNO, a Malay nationalist party, has further entrenched its ethnic orientation, undermining its claims to inclusive governance.

Only the tenuous support from political coalitions in Sabah and Sarawak lends any semblance of diversity to the so-called Madani government. In practice, Anwar’s administration has done little to address the deep-rooted racial and religious divisions in the country. Far from mitigating these fractures, the government appears to exploit them to maintain political power.

Anwar’s domestic political style stands in stark contrast to the values he espouses abroad. While he speaks of justice and universal dignity on the global stage, at home he functions as a conventional Malay-Muslim political leader—leveraging race and religion for political survival.

Public disillusionment with his leadership is growing. Malays, Chinese, and Indians alike are increasingly skeptical of his coalition. Malay and Indian support has significantly waned, while Chinese voter turnout remains low. There is a growing sense that the DAP—once seen as a beacon of reform—has become a compromised vehicle, more interested in preserving power than in championing principle.

A stark example of the government’s insensitivity was the controversial relocation of a 130-year-old Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur to make way for a yet-to-be-constructed Madani Mosque. This act, widely perceived as religious discrimination, was rationalized by Anwar’s political allies—particularly Indian leaders in PKR, DAP, and MIC—who appeared more eager to defend political expediency than religious rights. Anwar even framed the relocation as being guided by Islamic principles, a justification that rang hollow for many observers.

Anwar’s calls for civilisational dialogue ring hollow when he has failed to create meaningful national unity in Malaysia. His lack of credibility was highlighted internationally when his offer to mediate in the recent India-Pakistan conflict was summarily dismissed by India, which emphasized its preference for partners in counterterrorism—not preachers of moral lectures.

Adding to the disappointment is Anwar’s failure to confront global injustices with integrity. In a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he conspicuously avoided raising the issue of MH17—a tragedy that saw the loss of Malaysian lives and remains a sore point for many families. For someone often compared to global icons like Gandhi or Mandela, such silence was deeply revealing.

In the final analysis, Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership suffers from a credibility deficit. While he postures as a global statesman, his domestic actions betray the very values he claims to uphold. A leader unable to forge unity at home has little authority to preach to the world about civilisational harmony.

