Only yesterday, the prime minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that a his case has been made with the Selangor Sultan on Pig Farming in Selangor.

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However, Selangor’s ruler has just announced that there cannot be any more pig farming in Malaysia.

The whole media in Malaysia have pulled their articles about Anwar’s meeting with the ruler on the matter,

This has massive implications for governance in Malaysia bringing a constitutional crisis.

I am already under potential charges in Malaysia for bringing up the issue of the ruler and constitution.

The implications for Pakatan Harapan in Selangor are now very serious. The DAP is in a full panic over the matter. This will have a negative affect in the election for the current PH Selangor government as well.

From the business point of view, many long established family businesses will have to shut down. Government economic, business and investment policy can be challenged by rulers.

With orders to pull past articles, freedom of the press is also at stake.

There is now a deep constitutional crisis in Malaysia that must be urgently addressed.

I am under sedition charges just for saying the above.