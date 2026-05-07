The Implications of "Full Stop" to Malaysia
Malaysia has descended into a deep constitutional crisis
Only yesterday, the prime minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that a his case has been made with the Selangor Sultan on Pig Farming in Selangor.
However, Selangor’s ruler has just announced that there cannot be any more pig farming in Malaysia.
The whole media in Malaysia have pulled their articles about Anwar’s meeting with the ruler on the matter,
This has massive implications for governance in Malaysia bringing a constitutional crisis.
I am already under potential charges in Malaysia for bringing up the issue of the ruler and constitution.
The implications for Pakatan Harapan in Selangor are now very serious. The DAP is in a full panic over the matter. This will have a negative affect in the election for the current PH Selangor government as well.
From the business point of view, many long established family businesses will have to shut down. Government economic, business and investment policy can be challenged by rulers.
With orders to pull past articles, freedom of the press is also at stake.
There is now a deep constitutional crisis in Malaysia that must be urgently addressed.
I am under sedition charges just for saying the above.
If PMX were left to his own devices he would simply comply with the sultan's directive like he has in a few other matters, especially the citizenship cases where he said he would defer to the Council of Rulers for approval. However, election fever is heating up in Malaysia and a constitutional crisis is just the thing to set it off.