Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Bill Price
2h

If PMX were left to his own devices he would simply comply with the sultan's directive like he has in a few other matters, especially the citizenship cases where he said he would defer to the Council of Rulers for approval. However, election fever is heating up in Malaysia and a constitutional crisis is just the thing to set it off.

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