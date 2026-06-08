Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Brian Butler
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Fear of the enemy to encourage us to allow the build out, which simultaneously place us all in the same Unmanned Vehicle network for ‘safety’, also making us easier to vaccinate.

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