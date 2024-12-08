Share

Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, pushing WEF policies like there is no tomorrow.

Over the last decade Malaysian politicians have developed relationships with the World Economic Forum (WEF). Whan young Malaysians participated in the WEF Young Global Leaders program, they would claim this as a great achievement they would publicize. However, over the last couple of some of these so-called Young Global Leaders would hide their relationship with the WEF.

WEF influence inside the Malaysian government has been going on for more than a decade. Senior ministers in previous governments have been active WEF members and used WEF guidelines in policy. The growing influence of the WEF is not exclusive to the Madani government, but since Anwar Ibrahim has become prime minister, WEF influence has been growing at a much-accelerated pace.

This is not to say that all WEF ideas and policies are bad. Much of Malaysian government policy is now based upon WEF policy papers, doing local think tanks out of work. However, many policy directions of the WEF are harmful for Malaysia and Malaysians.

Malaysian leaders who are embracing the WEF

Although they are many Malaysian politicians, civil servants, and business people who are individual members of the WEF, most of Malaysia’s top-echelon GLCs, ministries, and agencies are also corporate members.

These include the Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (MIDA), Petronas, Sime Darby, Pemodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Khazanah Nasional, Abdul Razak Baginda Malaysian Strategic Research Centre (MSRC), Nazir Razak CIMB, Lim Thian Kiat Multi-Purpose Holdings, Halim Saad Renong/UEM, Sarina Aman-Karim Multimedia Development Corporation, Justin Leong Genting, Anthony (Tony) Fernandes Air Asia, Tong Kooi-Ong The Edge Media Group, Ricky Wong Asia Media, Rohan Ramakrishnan ASEAN Post, Rohana Rozhan Astro Holdings Malaysia, and amongst others Shahzad Bhatti Axiom Learning.

Current members of the WEF in the government include , Lim Guan Eng, Azalina Otham Said, member since 2003, Nurul Izzah Anwar, a member since 2012, Steven Sim, a member since 2012, Hannah Yeow, a member since 2018, and Yao Bee Yin, a member since 2019.

Who are the movers and shakers?

Perhaps, a very important WEF is the current trade minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz were most probably the two principal purveyors of the WEF to the Malaysian scene. Tengku Zafrul is an unofficial nexus between to current government and rulers. Tengku Zafrul took over this mantle from Mustafa Mohamed, who was an UMNO minister, as well as serving under both Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri.

Tengku Zafrul, a favorite of the WEF.

Amir Hamzah Azizan pushing the WEF into economic policy

Khairy Jamaluddin is one of the WEF’s hopefuls for the prime ministerial position. Khairy was prominent proponents of Malaysia’s vaccine policy during the Covid emergency, which cost many Malaysians their lives, or life-long disabilities. There is a class civil suit against him in the courts now.

Khairy Jamaluddin will have his day in court over his decisons on the vaccine.

As prime minister during the Covid emergency, Muhyiddin Yassin was foremost in declaring a state of emergency, which led to the Movement Control Orders (MCOs), or lockdowns, which many Malaysians have still not financially recovered from. Muhyiddin was also instrumental in introducing the WEF’s Industry 4.0 policy, which will cost many Malaysians their jobs in the near future as this influence of this policy permeates through industry. Muhyiddin is also subject to a civil class for his role in the pandemic.

MCOs and lockdowns caused misery to so many Malaysians.

The WEF has an agenda to centralise governments, and introduce policies that favour a centralized approach to solving world problems. Anwar Ibrahim claims to be a close friend of Klaus Schwab, the convenor of the WEF. This is certainly increasing at a rapid pace under the Madani. Government. The ministry of finance is now getting much of its advice from WEF affiliated think tanks. Many large development contracts are being given to corporations, which are members of the WEF.

WEF policies will widen the income gap between rich and poor, and eliminate Malaysia’s middle class through the introduction of Industry 4.0. The government’s pursuit of WEF policies during the Covid emergency needlessly cost Malaysian lives. This matter is now subject to a class civil action against a dozen current and former leaders in the courts now.

