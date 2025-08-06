Share

What is the point of PM Anwar Ibrahim defending the government’s Bumiputra policies when the government has given in other areas to the overall detriment of the country.

The government succumbing to the trade dictates of the US in obtaining the 19 percent tariffs reduction is an example of a national policy gone wrong.

At the same time, Anwar defended the 13th Malaysia Plan by saying that it was far superior to other five-year plans because financial allocations to Bumiputras far exceeded them.

Again, it is the same contradictory Anwar who defended the 13MP by saying that it was race and religious neutral.

Yet the Chinese and Indians were given pittance in financial allocations.

The Malaysian Economic Transformation Unit (Mitra) that used to be allocated RM100 per year seems to have been abandoned.

In this respect, the 13MP is the worst five-year plan in comparison to others.

Essentially, the Chinese and Indians have been taken for long ride.

Yet there are cheerleaders in the DAP and PKR who seem to be blind and deaf to the injustice committed by the Madani government.

Given the political competition between the PH-led coalition and the PN coalition on the matter of Bumiputras, the Chinese and Indians have become politically irrelevant.

Since the focus of the opposition is overwhelmingly on Bumiputra matters, Chinese and Indian matters do not posse a political problem for the Madani government.

Interestingly, Chinese and Indian matters are not even given prominence by political parties within the PN coalition.

Even if the government does not give importance to Chinese and Indians, surely the opposition has a duty to take up matters of the Chinese and Indians at least to pressure the government to address them.

The overly mono-ethnic concerns of the opposition could be one of the reasons why the government neglects the pressing issues of the Chinese and Indians.

Without this inclusive approach, then it would be difficult for the opposition to make serious in-roads in the Chinese and Indian communities.

