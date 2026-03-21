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In a previous piece, I described a pattern: a segment of the Malaysian Chinese community whose political instincts have drifted toward Beijing — not as a matter of considered foreign policy judgment, but as a kind of reflex, a civilizational alignment that operates below the level of argument. The piece generated responses I expected and one I didn’t.

The one I didn’t expect — or rather, didn’t expect at the volume I received it — was the civilizational defense. Not a counterargument about the specific claims I’d made. Not a challenge to history. Just this: China is a great civilization—five thousand years of history. Look at what it has achieved. A civilization like that doesn’t need to be defended from people like you.

This argument is not unique to Malaysia. It circulates in Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Nairobi, wherever China has a significant economic presence and a community of admirers. It shows up in Western op-eds written by people who find China’s infrastructure impressive. It has a version in every language. The premise underneath it is always the same: that a country of sufficient cultural depth, sufficient historical continuity, sufficient economic achievement has earned a kind of exemption — that it doesn’t have to answer the same questions we would ask of any other powerful state.

I want to take that argument seriously, because it draws on something real, and it deserves a real answer. And I want to be clear about the stakes. This isn’t an argument about whether China’s civilization is admirable. It is. The argument is about whether admiring a civilization tells you anything reliable about how the state that claims to represent it will treat people outside its system of protection.

This piece is directed at Malaysians, but the argument applies to anyone in the region who has found themselves making excuses for a powerful state because of its long and impressive history.

History has answered that question. Repeatedly. The answer is no.

The Song

Let me start with a smaller story, because it shows the whole pattern in miniature.

Someone shared a video on Facebook — a recording of Protect Malaya (保衛馬來亞), one of the songs sung by the Malayan People’s Anti-Japanese Army during the Japanese occupation of Malaya in World War II. The MPAJA, as anyone with a passing knowledge of this region’s history knows, was the guerrilla force that fought the Japanese in the jungle while British military resistance had collapsed. They were armed and trained by British officers. They were anti-fascist resistance fighters. And they sang songs that drew from the CCP’s revolutionary musical tradition of the 1930s and 40s. The same mass song movement produced the guerrilla anthems of the Chinese resistance, consciously transmitted to communist parties across Southeast Asia as part of a shared ideological and cultural ecosystem.

Someone in the thread wondered aloud: how did fighters in the jungle compose something like this? I answered: they drew from the CCP’s revolutionary song tradition. A factual observation about musical history and cultural transmission — the kind of thing any historian of the period would confirm without blinking.

What followed was not a discussion of musical history.

The first response had nothing to do with the song. It was about communism: communism is evil, communism is violence, why are you defending this? When I restated the point — we’re talking about where the song comes from, not whether the ideology is admirable — a second voice arrived. Show me proof. As if the documented cultural transmission between the CCP and the MCP were a contested claim requiring special authentication rather than a basic historical fact.

And then I made what apparently was the fatal move. I pointed out that the CCP itself had taken power in 1949 through armed revolution — the same methods, the same violence, the same logic. If the MCP’s use of armed struggle makes it irredeemably evil, what do we make of the party that served as its model, its supplier, and eventually its betrayer?

The first voice played its card: China has changed. China has grown. China has moved on from all that. China is a civilisation.

There it is. Not an argument. Not an engagement with the historical parallel I’d drawn. Just the civilisational trump card, played to end the game.

But notice exactly what it did. It drew a line between the MCP — which lost — and the CCP — which won — and used China’s subsequent development to declare the CCP’s violence historically resolved while the MCP’s remains live and condemnable. Same methods. Same ideology. Opposite verdicts. The only variable is the outcome. Winning, in this logic, launders everything. Losing does not.

This is not a moral position. It is the victors’ exemption — and it is the intellectual foundation on which the entire civilisational defence rests. Accept it, and you have agreed that achievement retroactively justifies the methods used to produce it. Which means you have pre-emptively exempted the contemporary Chinese state from accountability for anything it does in pursuit of its goals. The logic that pardons 1949 also pardons 2020. The argument defending the CCP’s seizure of power also defends the National Security Law. Jimmy Lai, on this logic, lost.

The Premise Nobody States

The victors’ exemption is the engine of the civilisational defence. However, it runs on a deeper assumption that rarely gets stated directly: that cultural sophistication and long historical continuity tell you something reliable about how a state treats people who fall outside its protection. That truly advanced civilisations have moved past the crude power politics of an earlier era. That development and coercion run in opposite directions — the more sophisticated the state, the less likely it is to use its weight against weaker parties.

This premise has a certain progressive appeal. It suggests that as societies advance, they become more ethical in how they project power outward. If it were true, the questions about China would largely answer themselves. A civilisation this deep, this developed, this integrated into the world — surely it has moved past all that.

The problem is that history has repeatedly tested this premise. It has never held. What history actually shows is the precise opposite: the most sophisticated states have often been the most dangerous, precisely because sophistication gives coercion better tools to work with. Sophisticated states don’t need to be crude. They know how to make power look like principle, how to dress up strategic interest as cultural exchange, how to package subordination as partnership.

What Sophisticated Power Looks Like

The British Empire at its peak in 1920 covered roughly a quarter of the earth’s land surface and governed close to 450 million people. It was simultaneously the high point of British parliamentary democracy — extended suffrage, a free press, an independent judiciary, and centuries of constitutional tradition. The democracy was real. So was the empire. They did not contradict each other. They coexisted, each sustaining the other, because the democracy applied inside Britain and the empire applied to everyone else, including here in Malaya, where British colonial administration organized rubber estates and tin mines entirely for British capital, and called it civilization.

Japan’s modernization story is the more instructive parallel, because admirers of China’s rise are implicitly making the same argument Meiji Japan’s advocates made. Within a single generation, the Meiji Restoration produced an extraordinarily sophisticated modern state — one that defeated a European great power in 1905, developed genuine parliamentary competition in the 1920s, and produced real cultural openness alongside industrial transformation. By any fair measure, Taisho Japan was a sophisticated society.

It was also, simultaneously, a colonial power in Korea. It occupied Manchuria in 1931. It committed some of the most extensively documented atrocities of the twentieth century. The sophistication and the aggression weren’t separate phases in Japanese history. They were simultaneous features of the same state. Meiji leadership was clear-eyed about this: they had studied Western modernity and Western imperialism together because in the late nineteenth century, the two came as a package. They understood that great power status required both industrial development and imperial reach. The civilization was real. So was everything it did in its name.

The lesson is not that development produces brutality. The lesson is that development and coercion operate on entirely different logics and are not in tension with each other. A state can build high-speed rail, lift hundreds of millions out of poverty, produce world-class universities, and still use its structural weight against those who resist its authority. Internal achievement tells you nothing reliable about external behavior toward those who fall outside the system’s protections. This is not a paradox. It is one of the most consistently demonstrated patterns in the history of powerful states.

Hong Kong

In 2002, Hong Kong ranked 18th in the world on the Reporters Without Borders press freedom index. By 2025, it had fallen to 140th — entering the “red zone” for the first time, placed between Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan. The watchdog’s Asia-Pacific advocacy officer said of the decline: “At RSF, we have never seen such a sharp and rapid deterioration in the press freedom record of any country or territory.”

The mechanism was not mysterious. The National Security Law of June 2020 was imposed on Hong Kong without its legislature being consulted. It criminalized secession, subversion, terrorism, and “collusion with foreign forces” under definitions broad enough to cover most forms of organized political opposition. Since then, at least 385 individuals have been arrested and 175 convicted under national security-related offenses. Hundreds of journalists have left. The Wall Street Journal moved its Asia headquarters to Singapore. Radio Free Asia, which had operated in Hong Kong since 1996, closed its office, citing the uncertain climate.

Apple Daily, one of Hong Kong’s most widely read Chinese-language newspapers and a persistent critic of Beijing, was raided in June 2021. Its assets were frozen. Its presses stopped. It closed. Its founder, Jimmy Lai — a self-made businessman who had spent decades as one of Hong Kong’s most prominent Chinese-language journalists — was arrested in August 2020. He was convicted in December 2025 on charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious materials. On 9 February 2026, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison—the longest sentence handed down under the National Security Law. At 78, with heart problems and diabetes, his family and lawyers have described it as a death sentence. The UN Human Rights Commissioner called the verdict incompatible with international law. The Hong Kong government called Lai’s journalism “poisoning the minds of citizens.”

A city of seven million people, where a vibrant Chinese-language public culture had existed for generations — one that was, by any measure, deeply and recognizably Chinese but on its own terms — systematically taken apart. Not in the distant past. In the past five years. By the same government that sends trade delegations, signs Belt and Road agreements, and speaks at diplomatic forums about mutual respect and non-interference.

Now, here is what I want to press on. The people who send me civilizational defenses of China know Hong Kong. Many of them have been there. Some have relatives there. Almost all of them could read their newspapers until recently. They watched what happened. And when I raise it, the response is predictable: Hong Kong is an internal matter. Sovereignty. What China does within its own borders is not for others to judge.

But they cannot have it both ways. If the achievements of Chinese civilization vouch for the character of the Chinese state, then the state’s behavior in Hong Kong is evidence of what that character actually is. You cannot invoke a civilization as a character reference and then declare its most visible recent actions inadmissible. The civilization Jimmy Lai belonged to is the same one invoked to defend the state that imprisoned him. He was more part of it, honestly, than the people making that argument. That is worth sitting with.

The Bait-and-Switch

In my previous piece, I described a substitution: the older generation’s backward-looking cultural affinity — the Hokkien at the dinner table, the clan association, the temple festival — being gradually replaced by something qualitatively different: identification with the Chinese state, its power, its nationalism, its global assertiveness.

The civilizational defense is the intellectual infrastructure that makes this substitution feel coherent. If Chinese civilization and the Chinese state are essentially the same thing — if admiring one is the same as extending trust to the other — then the slide from cultural pride to political loyalty doesn’t feel like a slide. It feels like continuity. It feels like being true to who you are.

But the CCP’s claim to be the sole custodian and legitimate embodiment of Chinese civilization is a political, not a historical, claim. Chinese civilization belongs to Jimmy Lai. It belongs to the lawyers, journalists and activists arrested in Hong Kong for wanting to preserve the political culture of a Chinese city. It belongs to diaspora communities around the world, including those whose grandparents left the mainland specifically to escape the convulsions of its twentieth-century politics. It belongs to the Malaysian Chinese community, whose ancestors built something distinctive and valuable here across generations — a Chinese cultural life that survived without Beijing’s approval or supervision, because it did not need them.

When the civilizational defense gets deployed on behalf of a state that has just imprisoned a 78-year-old publisher for twenty years for running a newspaper, what is actually being defended is not a culture. It is a state. Those two things, as anyone paying attention to Hong Kong already knows, are not the same.

What the Exemption Costs

This is not merely a philosophical problem. It has practical consequences, and in Malaysia, those consequences are specific.

China has maintained a near-daily coast guard presence at Luconia Shoals — inside Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone — since 2013, using it as a staging ground to harass Malaysian oil and gas operations. In September 2024, a leaked Chinese diplomatic note warned Kuala Lumpur to halt gas exploration at the Kasawari field, one of Petronas’s most significant developments. In June 2024, the large Chinese Coast Guard vessel CCG 5901 — among the largest of its kind in the world — was documented operating within Malaysian waters. These are not hypothetical threats. They are ongoing, documented applications of coercive power against a smaller neighbor.

These are questions for all Malaysians — about sovereignty, about economic dependency, about what kind of relationship a smaller state can realistically negotiate with a much larger one. But for the segment of the Malaysian Chinese community that deploys the civilizational defense, those questions are pre-empted. If China’s cultural depth vouches for its intentions, the questions don’t need to be asked. The scrutiny that any serious partner — let alone a dominant one — should face is waived on grounds that would embarrass most people if stated plainly: they have a long history and impressive infrastructure, so their word is enough.

This has a cost that falls not on China but on the community extending the exemption. It hands the community’s domestic critics the one argument that is genuinely difficult to answer: that when tested, the community’s instincts run toward a foreign state rather than toward the national interest. Whether that characterization is fair in a given case is almost beside the point. The behavior makes the argument available. And in Malaysian politics, available arguments get used.

The Person in the Mirror

Let me be direct about what the civilisational defence actually does, because I think most people deploying it haven’t examined it at that level.

You are a Malaysian. You live here, work here, and your children go to school here. You have a stake in this country’s future that no foreign government shares. And yet, when someone raises documented questions about how China uses its power — in Hong Kong, in the South China Sea, in its own territory against its own minorities — your first move is to invoke five thousand years of history and change the subject.

That is not cultural pride. Cultural pride doesn’t require you to defend a state. Cultural pride doesn’t require you to go silent when a 78-year-old publisher gets sentenced to twenty years for running a newspaper. Cultural pride doesn’t require you to pretend that coast guard vessels operating inside Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone are there out of goodwill.

What you are actually doing is extending a foreign government a level of trust and deference you would never extend to any other powerful actor with interests in this region. You would not do it for Washington. You would not do it for Riyadh. You would not do it for Jakarta. But you do it for Beijing — because somewhere the line between your cultural identity and that government’s interests has been allowed to blur. My previous piece described how that blurring happens and who cultivates it. This piece is about what you choose to do with it.

The cost of that choice is yours to bear, not Beijing’s. Beijing gets free cover. You get associated, in the eyes of your fellow Malaysians, with a foreign state’s strategic interests at the expense of your own country’s. You hand your critics the one argument that is genuinely hard to answer: that when it matters, your instincts run outward rather than inward.

Jimmy Lai is in a Hong Kong prison. He is 78. He will, in all likelihood, die there. He built his career in Chinese, wrote for Chinese readers, and spent decades defending the kind of Chinese public culture — independent, critical, and unsubmitting to power — that needs no foreign government’s permission to exist. The civilization he represents required no state to validate it. It stood on its own.

The civilization you are defending cannot say the same thing. It requires the state. It needs you to defend it on its behalf, unprompted and for free.

Ask yourself why. And ask yourself who benefits from the answer you’ve been given.

KL Pundit is a scholar based in Malaysia. He writes on contemporary affairs, history, and politics.

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