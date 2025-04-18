Share

It is an utter disgrace that the police overreacted by detaining the editor and deputy editor of the Chinese daily Sin Jit Poh over the inadvertent omission of the crescent moon in the national flag—Jalur Gemilang.

This action came on top of their suspension by the newspaper itself, a move that already demonstrated internal accountability and responsibility. The incident was further addressed by a formal apology from the management, which should have sufficed without any further punitive measures.

Unfortunately, the police—far too often acting on sensational headlines rather than sound judgment—deemed it necessary to arrest the editorial team. This heavy-handed approach only underscores a lack of proportionality in dealing with what was clearly a genuine oversight.

Yes, the omission of the crescent moon on the national flag is a serious matter that should not be taken lightly. Symbols of national identity carry weight. However, the seriousness of the error must be weighed against the context: it was a genuine mistake, promptly acknowledged, and followed by a sincere and public apology.

So, one must ask: what more do the police and relevant authorities want?

Human beings are fallible. Mistakes are inevitable in any field, including journalism. What matters most is how those mistakes are addressed—and in this case, the response by Sin Jit Poh was both responsible and remorseful.

If the police cannot accept a clear and public apology, one begins to question their understanding of justice and their actual role in society. It appears that our police force is more invested in pursuing editorial missteps than in tackling the more pressing and visible law-and-order issues plaguing the nation.

Meanwhile, our ever-elusive Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, seems more preoccupied with brokering influence in Myanmar—a nation where the military junta barely controls 30 percent of the country—than in defending fundamental freedoms at home. It seems the recent priority was relocating a 130-year-old Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur to make way for a new Masjid Madani, rather than addressing the overreach of state power.

It makes me sick to think that the police would go to such unnecessary lengths in detaining two media professionals over an honest mistake.

It is shameful that in our so-called democracy, freedom of the press remains a fragile illusion—a myth continually shattered by state interference.

What’s next? Will the Ministry of Home Affairs step in to revoke Sin Jit Poh’s publication license? In Bolehland, anything is possible.

By P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

April 18, 2025

Subscribe Below: