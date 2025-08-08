Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Steve Jourdan
3h

"In addition, Malaysia must eliminate tariffs on US goods on 98.4% of goods coming into Malaysian from the United States."

I'm not sure about the figure of 98.4% but regardless this elimination of tariffs is the stealthy danger to affect the Malayian economy and the rakyat.

Tariffs are essentially a "tax" paid by the importing country. This tax ends up going to treasury. With the removal of the tariffs government has less to spend. It will need to find additional sources of revenue from somewhere.

Now add to this the profit gouging nature of buinesses. Will they pass on the cost savings from the zero tariffs on goods from the United States? If anyone thinks so then I have a bridge to sell to you.

In the end the rakyat pay.

The general bleating in social media and the absence of any critical thinking in main stream media is indicative of the deplorable level of any intelligence here and abroad.

