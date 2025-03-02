Share

The people of Sabah have been betrayed. Due to gross mismanagement, negligence, and questionable decisions surrounding Sabah Forest Industries (SFI), we have lost what rightfully belongs to the people – our land, our forests, and our future.*

For years, SFI was entrusted with managing vast tracts of Sabah’s forests, land that should have been protected, sustainably utilized, and preserved for future generations. Instead, corruption, incompetence, and poor governance have led to one of the most shameful land losses in our state’s history. This is not just mismanagement – this is an unforgivable act of betrayal against the people of Sabah.

Out of the *288,138 hectares* (*711,143 acres) of land once under SFI’s management, the Sabah government has only acquired 12,000 hectares* – a mere fraction – for a staggering *RM256 million. This raises a fundamental question: Why did the Sabah government have to buy this land when it was originally given to SFI free of charge?* This is land that belongs to the people of Sabah. Why should the government, using taxpayers’ money, pay for something that was never meant to be sold in the first place?

Furthermore, there remains an alarming *balance of 276,138 hectares* (*682,060 acres) of land unaccounted for. If the government were truly acting in the interests of the people, this land could have been redistributed to Sabahans. If each family were allocated just 15 acres, over 45,470 Sabahan families* could have directly benefited from rightful access to land ownership and economic opportunities. Instead, the land continues to slip through the fingers of the people and into the hands of unknown beneficiaries.

How did we reach this point? Who made these decisions? Where is the transparency? These are the questions that demand immediate answers. The silence from those in power is deafening. Meanwhile, the people are left to suffer the consequences of decisions made behind closed doors, benefitting the few while robbing the many.

We refuse to stand by while Sabah’s rich resources are plundered and handed over to private interests under the guise of “economic progress.” We demand:

1. *Full Transparency* – An independent and public investigation into the mismanagement of SFI must be conducted. The people have the right to know who is responsible for this disaster.

2. *Accountability* – Those who have failed in their duty to protect Sabah’s land must be held accountable, whether they are politicians, corporate leaders, or government agencies. No more excuses. No more cover-ups.

3. *Immediate Action to Recover Lost Land* – The government must take urgent steps to reclaim land lost due to SFI’s failures and ensure that it is used for the benefit of Sabahans, not foreign corporations or political cronies.

4. *Protection of Sabah’s Remaining Forests* – We cannot afford to lose another inch of our land to mismanagement, corruption, or reckless business deals. Strict protections must be put in place to safeguard what remains of our forests.

This is not just about SFI. This is about the future of Sabah. If we allow this to go unchallenged, what will stop more of our lands from being stolen? What will stop more of our resources from being handed over to those who do not have Sabah’s best interests at heart?

The people of Sabah deserve better. We will not be silent. We will not be ignored. We will fight for what is rightfully ours.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo`s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFO)

Subscribe Below: