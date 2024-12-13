Share

Professor P Ramasamy was to receive a prestigious award at an event in the Wali Nanggroe Institution, by the head of Aceh province in Indonesia. The peace award was in recognition for Prof Ramasamy’s contribution in facilitating the Helsinki Peace agreement on August 15, 2005, after the Tsunami of 2004.

This agreement finally brought peace between the Republic of Indonesia and the Gerakan Aceh Merdeka (GAM).

On December 5, Prof Ramasamy went to Penang International Airport to board a flight to Bandar Aceh to receive the award. He was stopped by the immigration, who informed him that he was blacklisted from leaving Malaysia.

The immigration informed Prof Ramasamy that the ‘blacklist’ was flagged on him by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Prof Ramasamy had voluntarily given a statement to the MACC relating to an investigation on the management of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board, where he served as chairman for 13 years. Prof Ramasamy was not arrested, charged, or told to stay in the country. He was able to leave the Penang MACC after his interview.

Professor Ramasamy has not be charged with any offence by the MACC or police. This appears to be just one more case of the home ministry persecuting Malaysians who have opinions differing from the government narrative.

This is a loss of the freedom to travel without any valid reason. This is further evidence of the deterioration and erosion of human rights and freedom of speech in Malaysia. This is complete pettiness and a total abuse of power.

The home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail must be accountable for this.

Subscribe Below: