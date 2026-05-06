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The criminal defamation case the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) made against me in Bangkok concluded in February 2026, just around 3 months ago. All charges were withdrawn and the case was dismissed.

One would think after RM 5 million was spent to persecute me (Malaysian lawyer’s estimates), that life could just get back to normal.

However, I just found out that the immigration computer from the court still has placed a ban on my travel outside Thailand.

I feel like a political prisoner trapped in Thailand and unable to exercise a normal person’s rights of being able to travel like anyone else.

Not for me. If I tried to board a plane out of Thailand, I would be arrested and detailed once again.

This is the nature of a SLAPP case (strategics law action against public participation). SLAPP cases are launched by organizations to disrupt individuals they don’t like. So, in my case, even after the SLAPP case had been dealt with in court and charges withdrawn, I am still being punished. This is harassment, intimidation, and suffering forced on a targeted individual.

SLAPP actions are an infringement of a person’s human rights.