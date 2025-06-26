Share

There is on-going debate in some political circles whether PAS, the Islamic party, can shed its pre-occupation with race and religion to embrace diversity and pluralism.

In the recent argument between veteran journalist Terrance Netto and the former law minister Zaid Ibrahim, the former seems to be cautious about PAS embracing diversity whereas the latter thinks that the political future of PAS seems bright in terms of embracing diversity and pluralism in the Malaysian socio-political setting.

As the opposition in general is slowly but surely preparing for the 16th general elections, the question of attaining national power has crept to the forefront front.

Even before PAS could come out with a national agenda or some would call it national consensus, a bomb has been dropped.

PAS’ Sungei Buloh division chief Zaharuddin Muhammad made an unsavoury comment in the appointment of Johnny Lim as the lieutenant general in the armed forces.

In his Facebook post by referencing to this appointment he hypothetically suggested that a Chinese from Sungei Baru, a Malay enclave, could possibly be the prime minister in 2058, the country’s 50th prime minister. The post since then although removed has gathered storm from various leaders.

Even PAS leaders such as its secretary general Takiyuddin Hassan and Annuar Musa have condemned the insensitive and racist post. Takiyuddin has called for disciplinary action against Khairrrudin who happens to be the son-in-law of PAS president Hadi Awang.

Needless to say, the DAP having forgotten about the non-Malays used the matter to lambast PAS for its exclusive political leanings without taking into consideration the diversity in the country.

While the DAP the supposedly champions of non-Malays basically the Chinese have remained silent on the issue of the controversial death of Teoh Beng Huat. The party leaders milked the issue to the fullest when they were in opposition but today power, positions and perks have blinded to the injustice that fell on the family of Teoh. No wonder the family members of Teoh have asked for the resignation of the DAP ministers, five of them.

Any Malaysian who understands the ethnic, social and political reality of the country would praise the armed forces for appointing a non-Malay or Chinese to the rank of lieutenant. I am sure Lim deserves it so do many other non-Malays who have been by-passed in the armed forces on ethnic grounds.

From time to time, there are complaints that Chinese and Indians are not interested in joining the uniform services of the country. Low salaries and the dim future have been used to explain this without mentioning the more fundamental reason that has to do with ethnic preferential treatment in the public service including the armed forces.

Low salaries, lack of promotional prospects might be factors, but the real reason is related to the discrimination of Chinese and Indians in the public service in general and armed forces in particular.

I raised this matter in January 2023 to the disappointment of the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and DAP leaders. The DAP leaders distanced themselves from my criticisms of the public service. This was the reason I suspect that I was refused nomination in the state elections in 2023. Today, unashamedly, the DAP leaders are championing the appointment of Lim.

Lim given his experience and expertise fully deserves the promotion and appointment. No Malaysian irrespective of race or religion will stand in the way of Lim’s appointment.

What is really needed in the country is opening up the public services in general and the armed forces specifically to the recruitment and promotion of Chinese and Indians.

While Urimai welcomes the appointment of Lim, one senior appointment does not erase continued institutional discrimination of the Chinese and Indians in the armed forces.

Since I have given up expecting anything worthwhile from the present hypocritical Madani government, I sincerely hope that the opposition can contemplate the idea of opening up the armed forces to the Chinese and Indians.

It is not enough to appreciate and value diversity and pluralism in the country, but serious measures should be adopted to implement these features in the public services of the country.

