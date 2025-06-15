Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

Nordin Yunus
4h

where got reform .. it is just NATO .. no action talk only .. supporters of PH and Reformasi are all just fools .. current supporters and past supporters including the writer.

Bill Price's avatar
Bill Price
5h

Whenever Anwar talks about reform now—2 years after he was elected on a reform agenda—no one takes him seriously. How can they? Politically he may not be doomed, I don't know enough about the shenanigans possible in Malaysian politics to actually predict. But one thing is sure: Reform is dead as long as the current government is in power.

