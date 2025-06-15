Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim finds himself in the unenviable position of having to uphold the rhetoric of reform—regardless of whether substantive changes are being implemented.

As the head of the Madani government and principal architect of the much-touted reforms, it is unlikely that Anwar would abandon the “gravy train” project, even in the absence of real reform. His rise to power was largely predicated on his persistent call for systemic change—a message that resonated deeply with Malaysians hungry for institutional and structural transformation.

Anwar clearly understood the political capital behind the formation of the Reformasi movement. It captured the hearts and minds of many and provided the necessary momentum to propel him into the highest office. However, those familiar with Anwar’s political journey know that the call for deep reforms often served more as a political tool than a genuine roadmap for change.

Once in power, Anwar and his close allies within the Pakatan Harapan-led coalition appeared more inclined to consolidate their position than to drive through bold, meaningful reforms. The promise of transformation slowly receded into the background, replaced by the comforts and privileges of office.

That said, the rhetoric of reform has not disappeared. It remains a central tenet of the Madani government’s public discourse—so deeply embedded that abandoning it outright would undermine the ideological foundation of the PH-led coalition itself. The government continues to present reform as a living agenda, whether in fast-paced or incremental forms.

However, many of these supposed reforms amount to superficial or symbolic gestures. Frivolous examples are cited to maintain the narrative of progress, while deeper, more substantial reforms are ignored or shelved. Reforms are not just about setting a fixed term for the prime minister, ensuring MACC accountability to Parliament, or removing the prime minister’s overarching powers in judicial appointments—though even these have seen limited progress.

The core issue remains unaddressed: whether Anwar has the courage to dismantle the deeply entrenched racial and religious paradigms that shape political and administrative decisions in Malaysia. The system remains so heavily polarised that merit and performance are often sidelined by considerations of race and religion.

Ironically, the Madani government—positioned as the vanguard of reform—has largely acquiesced to the prevailing status quo. Anwar, known for his political adaptability, seems unwilling or unable to rise above the structural impediments to real reform. Minor policy shifts are branded as reforms, yet they fall short of addressing the fundamental issues plaguing the country.

What Anwar describes as reforms are, in reality, routine adjustments expected of any government—not the sweeping changes once promised. At the end of the day, Malaysians are left to confront a sad but undeniable truth: beyond the loud rhetoric, meaningful reform remains elusive.

Anwar has achieved his lifelong ambition of becoming prime minister and is now eyeing a second term. While his road ahead may be challenging, the government is likely to revive and amplify the reform narrative to convince a skeptical public that change is still underway—even if the evidence suggests otherwise.

