Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
21h

The recent surge in separatist rhetoric emanating from certain quarters in Sabah and Sarawak is often misattributed to the organic discontent of the region’s youth. In reality, the primary impetus comes not from local adolescents, but from a constellation of foreign actors whose agendas have little to do with the welfare of Bornean communities.

Foremost among these is Clare Rewcastle-Brown, whose Sarawak Report platform has, for years, served as a conduit for narratives portraying Malaysia as an incipient Islamic theocracy that systematically marginalises its non-Malay populations. These claims are not the product of disinterested journalism; they are amplified and, in some instances, underwritten by interests closely aligned with Western intelligence priorities and the philanthropic empire of George Soros, interests that have historically favoured the fragmentation of larger multi-ethnic states into more pliable polities. Of these yuo are but one.

Although we would like to contribute financially to your campaign against silencing free speech, your history of promoting regime change using false narratives and highly inflammable anti Muslim, Anti Malay sentiments grounded on unreliable information concocted by Chinese chauvanists, makes it unconscionable forr us to give you any support.

There is no such thing as absolute freedoms of expression or any f reedoms. Because together with freedoms come responsibility. And I don't see that in any of yours or Rewcastel Browns statements and writings.

Equally conspicuous is the role played by certain expatriate commentators like yourself Murray operating from the comfortable remove of southern Thailand. From that sanctuary, a steady stream of postings recycles regime-change tropes, anti-Malay, anti-Muslim, and overtly hostile to the federation itself, often echoing talking points that originate in Canberra rather than Kuching or Kota Kinabalu. When an academic with documented ties to Australian security circles and to policy visions (articulated by former Prime Minister John Howard) of an “Anglosphere of smaller nations” more easily managed by Australia and its allies repeatedly frames Borneo’s future in balkanising terms, the pattern becomes unmistakable.

Nor should one overlook the curious phenomenon of ostensibly “local” Chinese-supremacist voices, such as those associated with the so-called Fifth Hakka Republic fantasy, that bear all the hallmarks of external cultivation. These fringe movements, which blend Han-chauvinist irredentism with anti-federal grievance, did not arise spontaneously; they have been nurtured, directly or indirectly, by the same strategic ecosystems that benefit from Malaysia’s internal disarray. Read Robert Pei an activist based in Melbourne Australia and a die hard CHinese communist from his days at university in New Zealand in the 1970's.

We recognise the genuine concern that many of these external voices profess regarding censorship and the curtailment of free expression in Malaysia. Yet intellectual integrity demands acknowledgement of a simple truth: no polity on earth recognises an absolute, consequence-free right to speech. With the liberty to speak comes the duty to speak responsibly, particularly when one’s words, broadcast from the safety of foreign soil, risk inflaming ethnic and religious tensions in a society still knitting itself together after decades of delicate federation.

Those who would tutor Sabah and Sarawak on sovereignty might begin by examining whose interests their advocacy ultimately serves. The youth of Borneo deserve better than to be pawns in a larger geopolitical contest whose architects neither live here nor bear the consequences of the divisions they sow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

The fragility of coalition politics you point out is tellin. Sabah's election exposes how quickly alliances shift when regional interests and personalities drive the agenda. The UMNO and PH split on the ground suggests the unity government might face serious presure come GE16.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture