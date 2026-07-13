Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
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For the record: had this so‑called “colonial relic” never been instituted, and conceding it was created for a legitimate purpose that remains relevant, Chin Peng might well have seized the state by force and altered the course of our history. Conversely, its abolition could have cleared the way for Bersih and other unregistered, dubious political formations to wrest control of Malaysia and its assets through undemocratic channels, serving foreign interests such as the NED, the Open Society Foundations, and other NGOs allegedly cultivated in political laboratories linked to Julie Bishop and ASIO at ANU.

Putting those hypotheticals aside, what truly concerns me is the weaponization of defamation law, an area poorly grasped by many in Malaysia’s judiciary and bar, to silence legitimate criticism of politicians and regime‑change actors like Teresa Kok and Hannah Yeoh.

Yeoh exemplifies the troubling intersection of public office and private enrichment, a contrast underscored against the record of a former Inspector‑General of Police. By virtue of her public affiliation with an Evangelical congregation, Yeoh occupies a proselytizing posture consistent with the former IGP’s characterization; describing that reality frankly is not defamatory but candid. If she repudiates that description, she risks denying an essential facet of her public persona.

More broadly, the danger to Malaysia today does not stem primarily from government per se, but from an inept and self‑serving legal profession, from lawyers to judges, stumbling through statutory interpretation and thereby undermining the rule of law.

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