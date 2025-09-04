Share

The possibility of the MCA and MIC joining the PN-opposition coalition seems to be the hot political topic of the day.

PN leaders have welcomed the move, as it would definitely improve their legitimacy in the eyes of the Chinese and Indians—never mind the fact that such a move might not necessarily translate into the required support.

From a symbolic standpoint, however, PN’s effort to entice both MCA and MIC into the opposition fold might represent a political setback for the PH-led coalition in general and the BN coalition in particular.

Let us not forget that both these non-Malay component parties have been part of the BN coalition since the country’s independence. Over the decades, they have withstood numerous crises to remain under the BN umbrella, despite Umno’s dominance.

The current dissatisfaction within their ranks stems from two main issues.

First, Umno’s embrace of the DAP—the party’s traditional adversary for decades—has unsettled both MCA and MIC. For their own survival, Umno leaders had no qualms about partnering with the DAP, betraying the loyalty of MCA and MIC, who had stood by them through difficult times. Although the MCA and MIC have not openly voiced their discontent, they clearly feel betrayed by Umno’s opportunistic alliance.

Second, neither party has been rewarded with positions in the Madani government. Despite Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s reported promises of appointments for MIC leaders, nothing has materialised. Even minor positions in urban and rural councils have bypassed both parties.

If PN succeeds in weaning away these traditional BN partners, it would constitute a moral and symbolic victory. This explains why PN leaders have been quick to welcome MCA and MIC into their fold.

Still, while local leaders from both parties have hinted at leaving BN, the top leadership has yet to make a definitive move. It could well be a tactical manoeuvre—using grassroots expressions of displeasure to gauge the reactions of Umno and Prime Minister Anwar.

So far, neither MCA nor MIC’s central leadership has openly declared its intention to abandon BN and join PN. It may be that especially the MIC leadership wishes to test the government’s response before taking a final decision.

The possibility of MCA and MIC walking away from their long and historic association with BN comes at a time when the opposition is consolidating a broader coalition to attract non-Malay support.

More specifically, PN’s plan to shape a two-front coalition—one appealing to Malays, the other to non-Malays—must have rattled the Madani government. What once seemed impossible, the idea of PN gaining non-Malay backing, may no longer be far-fetched.

If MCA and MIC lend their support to the opposition, the PH-led coalition can no longer claim a monopoly on Chinese and Indian voters. With Malay support increasingly drifting towards the opposition and Chinese and Indian backing for the ruling coalition on the decline, Malaysian politics may soon defy conventional labels altogether.

