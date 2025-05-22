Share

It is being widely speculated that the future traction of Urimai — the Malaysian Rights Party — among Indians is closely tied to the outcome of the politically motivated charges brought against me. If I am found guilty of these charges, it may cast doubts and dampen support from the Indian community. However, this is not merely about me — it is about a larger struggle for justice and representation.

I have consistently maintained that the charges are frivolous and politically engineered. They are a direct result of my resignation from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), my outspoken criticism of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and my efforts to establish Urimai as a genuine alternative voice for Indians in Malaysia. There are strong indications that Urimai could be part of a broader opposition coalition in the lead-up to the 16th General Election in two years.

I am not the central figure — the vision and strength of Urimai lie in the people who support it and the leaders who are willing to step forward. My name may be on the line, but unlike those who have looted billions to enrich family and cronies, I have not committed any crime. I will fight the trumped-up charges — politically orchestrated using the MACC — and defend my integrity.

Despite not being officially registered, Urimai, formed two years ago, has rapidly gained traction among the marginalized and discriminated Indian community. Our influence was clearly felt in by-elections such as Kuala Kubu Bharu, Sungai Bakap, and Mahkota — particularly in Sungai Bakap, where Indian voters withheld support from the PH candidate due to Urimai’s grassroots efforts.

The ruling coalition is fully aware of Urimai’s growing influence and its ability to erode Indian support for the PH-led government. This is precisely why the Registrar of Societies rejected our registration, and why our appeal was dismissed by the Home Minister, Saifuddin Nasution. Urimai has since taken the matter to court, invoking our constitutional right to freedom of association.

The charges against me are part of a deliberate strategy to sabotage my political career and discredit Urimai. The government believes that targeting me personally will weaken the party and stall our growing momentum. But Urimai is not built around a single person. Even before its formation, Indian support for PH was already declining, as seen during the 2023 state elections.

The Madani government, under Anwar Ibrahim, is perceived at the grassroots level as the worst in recent history — worse even than previous Barisan Nasional (BN) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) governments. Several key issues have deepened Indian resentment:

1. Neglect of Economic and Social Concerns: Despite grandstanding, Anwar has failed to address the serious challenges facing the Indian community.

2. Disproportionate Allocation of Resources: Financial aid for Indians is paltry compared to the billions allocated for the Malays.

3. Lack of Indian Tamil Representation: The traditional appointment of a Tamil minister was abandoned, and Indians were expected to accept a token non-Indian Tamil representative instead.

4. Insensitivity to Religious Sentiments: Anwar presided over the public conversion of a Hindu youth to Islam, sparking deep anger.

5. Destruction of a 130-Year-Old Temple: The relocation of a historic Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur to make way for the Madani Mosque was a deeply hurtful act, carried out with the complicity of Indian leaders in DAP, PKR, and MIC.

These actions have alienated Indians across the country. The PH-led coalition is suffering from self-inflicted wounds, and no amount of political maneuvering will undo the disillusionment among Malaysians, especially Indians and Malays.

Whether or not I continue as chairman of Urimai is secondary. What matters is the movement’s momentum and the groundswell of support from Indians determined to end ethnic and religious discrimination. Since the charges were leveled against me, Urimai’s support has only grown. Just this morning, a former senior Indian civil servant expressed his interest in joining our movement.

I may be the founder of Urimai, but the party belongs to the people. There are thousands of capable and committed individuals ready to take the reins and continue the struggle for justice, equality, and dignity for all Indians in Malaysia.

