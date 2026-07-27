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The Anutin Charnvirakul administration has just announced it is undertaking a reduction of civil service staff where theservice will be cut by a third. The plan aims reduce ballooning personnel costs and modernise government through new innovations like AI.

Currently within the Thai budget, personnel and pension costs add up to Baht 1.4 trillion (USD 38 billion) or close to one-third of total budget expenditure. The Parliamentary Budget Office has urged the government to cap personnel spending at no more than 35% of the budget by 2032, so welfare costs stop swallowing the money meant for investment.

As the competency and capacities of AI improve, a number of jobs will not be necessary, and services could be delivered without the current manpower levels. A study will be undertaken to examine how much human supervision will be needed to ensure the government procedures run flawlessly.

This exercise will primarily be undertaken by encouraging civil servants around 40 years old age group to leave the bureaucracy voluntarily. In addition, vacant positions created through retirement or dismissal would be abolished where they are found to be no longer necessary



The Bangkok Post reported that the Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt said the voluntary retirement scheme would target officials aged 40, as they still have enough time to acquire new skills, retrain and adapt to changing labour market demands. Officials aged 50 and above could face greater difficulty changing careers or developing new skills.

The primary aim of the exercise is to deliver budget savings in future years. However, voluntary retirement packages will be expensive, which could actually ‘balloon’ the budget within the immediate years. Any light voluntary redundancy package may not have the effect of getting enough civil servants on side to take the package.

According to statistics from the Office of Civil Service Commission, there were 414,088 civil servants in this target group back in 2024. This accounts for about 30 percent of the civil service workforce.

There are fears among critics that the most talented personnel within the civil service would leave and take up executive positions in private enterprise because ex-civil servant executives have a deep knowledge about the procedural workings of government. This could potentially leave the civil service weaker. There are also concerns that careers within the civil service may no longer be attractive to graduates, leading to the possibility that the quality of human-capital within the service could drastically decline.

At best, the reduction of Thai civil servant numbers will only be able to be undertaken gradually, due to the method of redundancy chosen through voluntary early retirement. The expectation is to bring the number of 1.8 million civil servants down to around 1.35 million. If teachers, medical staff, police and military are added to the figure the size of the civil service is actually around 3.0 million. Reducing birthrate statistics also support this, as the needs of schools, university places, and general health services will gradually decline.

Reducing government personnel as costs are rising and new technologies come avail is very important. Few governments have approached this problem yet. However, one example was New Zealand back in the 1980s. New Zealand rebuilt its state from the inside. The government pioneered a results-based approach, judging agencies on outcomes rather than headcount and making public servants accountable for what they actually delivered.

The payoff was dramatic. Between 1993 and 2005 it cut gross financial liabilities from 65% to 23% of GDP, with net debt falling from 52% to near 10%, which enabled budget surpluses almost every year.

There is also an expectation that through digitization the result will be a more efficient government which can more conveniently supply services to citizens much easier. Thailand has been forced fiscally to make this move on the civil service that many other governments will be forced to follow in the near future.

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