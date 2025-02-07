Share

The recent assertion by the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Azalina Othman Said, that the government has no plans to extend protection to whistleblowers who seek out the media is deeply concerning. While her position may have some merit, it entirely misses the core issue. Whistleblowers do not turn to the media impulsively—they do so out of desperation and fear, driven by a severe and well-founded distrust in government enforcement agencies, particularly the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

This exclusion of media disclosures from protection is a glaring weakness in Malaysia’s whistleblower protection framework. Across the globe, in high-profile cases of corruption, environmental destruction, and human rights abuses, whistleblowers have sought media intervention after exhausting internal and regulatory reporting mechanisms that failed them. Without the media, countless wrongdoings would have remained buried, leaving corrupt systems intact.

A robust, regulated framework can mitigate the risks of media disclosures by ensuring that whistleblowers have access to trustworthy, independent avenues to report misconduct. Punishing those who resort to the media is both unjust and counterproductive when existing mechanisms fail to protect them.

A Trust Deficit in Enforcement Agencies

Whistleblowers in Malaysia live under the shadow of fear—fear that their identities will be leaked, that their reports will be suppressed, or worse, that powerful figures implicated in their reports will retaliate. These fears are not hypothetical. There are numerous documented cases where whistleblowers faced severe consequences, including intimidation and professional ruin. From my extensive experience as an anti-corruption consultant, this trust deficit is one of the most common concerns raised by corporate and individual stakeholders.

"Will my boss find out?" "What if I become a target?" These are the haunting questions that whistleblowers ask themselves. Such fears are worsened by incidents of enforcement agencies advising whistleblowers to handle issues internally within the organisation and turning them away—a path that all too often leads to cover-ups.

The Case for an Independent Whistleblower Protection Body

The solution lies in the establishment of an independent authority dedicated to receiving, protecting, and managing whistleblower reports. This body must safeguard whistleblower identities and act as a buffer between whistleblowers and enforcement agencies, ensuring that reports are handled without bias or interference. Agencies tasked with investigations should not have access to whistleblower identities; there is no legitimate need for them to do so, as whistleblowers serve primarily as sources of information rather than direct witnesses.

An independent body can ensure transparency by logging, tracking, and escalating reports. It would provide the crucial oversight needed to hold enforcement agencies accountable. By reducing the risk of exposure and retaliation, such a body would empower more individuals to come forward, fostering a culture of collective responsibility in the fight against corruption. The independent body entrusted with this role could be the proposed ombudsman office in the process of being established by the government.

Reforms: A Pillar of the Anti-Corruption Agenda

Without bold reforms to the whistleblower protection framework, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s anticorruption agenda faces inevitable failure. Whistleblowing is one of the most powerful weapons against corruption, abuse of power, and criminal activities. However, when whistleblowers fear the system, they stay silent, allowing corruption to thrive unchecked. This is evident from the alarmingly low number of individuals protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

Structural reform must extend to the MACC itself, starting with the process of appointing its Chief Commissioner. Greater transparency, independence, and accountability are necessary to restore public confidence in the agency. Corruption in Malaysia has permeated nearly every industry and stage of the supply chain. This reality demands a no-nonsense approach to reforms.

The government must heed the calls from civil society, businesses, and whistleblower advocates. Incremental adjustments are insufficient. We need sweeping, structural changes designed to protect and encourage whistleblowers to come forward without fear.

If the government fails to act decisively, Malaysia's anti-corruption efforts will be undermined, leaving the nation mired in systemic corruption. The success of the anti-corruption agenda depends on safeguarding those with the courage to expose wrongdoing. Now is the time for decisive action.

K. Sudhagaran Stanley is an anti-corruption and good governance consultant. He is the former Deputy CEO of the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Center).

Subscribe Below: