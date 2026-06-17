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FOR decades, universities have sold themselves as the indispensable gateways to knowledge, status, and prosperity.

Brick-and-mortar temples of higher learning, sprawling campuses, and tenured professors in tweed jackets formed the sacred infrastructure of modern society.

However, China has just delivered a blunt verdict on this model.

Over 12,200 undergraduate programs were cut or suspended between 2021 and 2025, representing more than 30 per cent of the nation’s degree offerings.

In their place, roughly 10,200 new programs focused on artificial intelligence, embodied intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, agricultural robotics, carbon neutrality, and other frontier technologies.

This is not mere curriculum tinkering. It is a recognition that the university as we know it is rapidly losing its monopoly on education and relevance in the age of exponential technological change.

The Illusion of Eternal Relevance

Traditional higher education has long operated on a comforting but increasingly fragile assumption.

A student spends four years absorbing specialised knowledge in management, marketing, public administration, foreign languages, arts, or humanities, and a stable career will follow.

Governments, parents, and students worldwide still largely buy into this bargain. Degrees in these fields remain prestigious items globally, funnelling millions into lecture halls every year.

However, China is calling the bluff.

Many of these disciplines are now viewed as oversupplied, vulnerable to automation, or misaligned with the ruthless demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

Product design programs are being shuttered because AI handles modelling and rendering with superhuman efficiency. Translation and media programs are consolidating as tools reshape the creative and communicative landscapes. Management and administration courses that once promised entry into comfortable bureaucratic or corporate roles now look like tickets to obsolescence.

While the West and much of the Global South continue romanticising broad liberal arts education and churning out graduates for jobs that AI and automation are already eroding, Beijing is executing a cold, strategic pivot.

The message is clear: education must serve national technological self-reliance and labour market realities, not perpetuate institutional inertia.

Waning Institutional Authority

Universities are losing their gatekeeper status for several converging reasons.

First, the half-life of knowledge has collapsed.

What a student learns in their freshman year may be outdated or commoditised by graduation.

Second, AI and digital platforms democratize access to high-quality learning far beyond what any single campus can offer.

Third, the credential itself is devaluing as employers prioritise demonstrable skills, adaptability, and continuous learning over parchment.

China’s Reforms Expose The Emperor’s New Clothes

With over 12 million graduates entering the market annually and youth unemployment hovering in troubling territory, the old model of mass-producing degree holders for saturated fields is economically and socially unsustainable.

By slashing programs in oversupplied areas and seeding new ones in strategic technologies, China is forcing alignment between education and future economic power.

This pragmatism stands in stark contrast to many Western institutions still mired in debates over diversity quotas, administrative bloat, and the sanctity of traditional disciplines.

While some countries tinker at the edges with “digital literacy” add-ons, China is rebuilding the academic core around embodied AI, smart grids, and advanced manufacturing.

The Necessary Paradigm Shift

The deeper lesson here is that education itself must undergo a profound transformation.

The university-centric model—four years of residential, lecture-based, siloed specialisation- is becoming an anachronism. What replaces it will be more fluid, lifelong, outcome-oriented, and technology-augmented.

Today’s education needs to move toward systems emphasising:

Competence over credentials: Portfolios, projects, and real-time skill validation will matter more than GPA or institutional prestige.

Interdisciplinarity and adaptability: Rigid majors give way to modular, stackable learning pathways that evolve with technological and market shifts.

Integration of AI as co-educator: Not just teaching “about” AI, but learning with and through AI, where students master augmentation rather than compete against it.

Decentralised and experiential models: Apprenticeships, industry-embedded training, online micro-credentials, and problem-based learning communities will proliferate. China’s new programs in areas like intelligent audiovisual engineering and digital finance hint at this fusion.

Focus on uniquely human capabilities: While technical skills are crucial, the future belongs to those who excel in creativity, ethical judgment, systems thinking, and emotional intelligence. These are areas where AI remains a tool, not a replacement.

Critics will decry China’s approach as overly utilitarian, fearing a loss of cultural depth and critical thinking.

There is legitimate concern that an exclusive focus on economic utility could impoverish intellectual life.

Yet the alternative of clinging to outdated programs that leave graduates unemployed or underemployed is far more damaging to human potential and societal stability.

China’s move is a wake-up call. Other nations, still proudly offering the same menu of degrees that dominated the 20th century, risk producing generations mismatched to the 21st.

Rwanda and others tilting toward STEM are moving in a similar direction, but many remain trapped in legacy thinking.

The university is not dying, but its unchallenged dominance is.

The institutions that thrive will be those that reinvent themselves as agile nodes in lifelong learning ecosystems rather than static degree factories.

Governments must stop subsidising oversupply in vulnerable fields and incentivise alignment with emerging realities.

Individuals must embrace continuous reskilling as the new normal.

China has made its choice: prioritise the technologies shaping the future over comforting traditions of the past.

The rest of the world can follow, adapt creatively, or watch its graduates compete in a world that has already moved on.

The paradigm has shifted. Education must now catch up or become another obsolete institution consigned to history. – June 16, 2026

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