Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mikhail Rosli's avatar
Mikhail Rosli
10m

Out of curiousity, what's an acceptable threshold for consent for redevelopment? 80% and 75% are well above two thirds. Also, pardon my ignorance, do redevelopments disproportionately benefit developers?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture