Share

A hallmark of good leadership is the presence of a clear line of succession. Strong leaders groom capable successors, ensuring continuity within the organization they helm.

However, many Malaysian political leaders seem to believe they are indispensable, clinging to power under the pretext that ‘much work remains to be done’ or that their mission is ‘unfinished’—as if no one else is capable of completing it.

Housewives and Malaysian politicians share an interesting trait: their work is never done. But while housewives persist out of necessity, politicians often have the luxury of justifying their prolonged tenure with slogans about the “struggles of the rakyat.” The irony, of course, is that while the rakyat continues to struggle, politicians ensure they remain exactly where they are.

It is imperative that if a nation is to thrive and prosper, there must be continuity in leadership. It can take a leaf from a neighboring country, Singapore, a country that takes succession seriously and never leaves it to chance.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) adopts a broad and meritocratic approach to leadership selection, drawing talent from diverse backgrounds. It does not solely prioritize academic excellence but also seeks technocrats with proven track records in their respective fields. These individuals are integrated into the system, where their expertise is complemented by the need for empathy and strong interpersonal skills to serve the people effectively. At every stage, they are rigorously assessed; those who meet the high standards advance, while those who fall short are removed from the pipeline.

This structured approach has played a pivotal role in Singapore’s remarkable success. Under such a leadership model, the nation has transformed from a resource-scarce island into a global economic powerhouse. Singapore consistently ranks among the world’s most competitive economies, boasting a thriving financial sector, a world-class public transport system, and a robust education framework. The city-state’s ability to attract investment, maintain political stability, and ensure efficient governance stems from its commitment to leadership excellence—one that prioritizes competence, accountability, and long-term national interest over short-term political survival.

In Malaysia, nearly all our major political leaders have passed their prime. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is already in his late 70s and will be in his 80s by the next general election. The same applies to opposition leaders such as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan. They must have the magnanimity to step aside and pave the way for younger, capable leaders ahead of the next elections.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has set a three-term limit for its Secretary-General, leading to Lim Guan Eng stepping down in 2022 for Anthony Loke. While the party chairmanship lacks formal limits, a culture of leadership renewal is emerging, with veteran leaders opting out of re-election. This reflects DAP’s commitment to leadership transition through both policy and practice and others should follow suit.

While the leaders past contributions are acknowledged, their continued grip on power risks hindering the nation’s progress. The country needs fresh leadership with vision, energy, and resolve to implement bold reforms. As former U.S. President John F. Kennedy aptly put it, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” If these leaders refuse to relinquish their positions, they may ultimately stall Malaysia’s advancement, prioritizing their own legacy over the nation’s future.

So, the process of identifying and grooming leaders in the next elections must start now with leaders in PAS, UMNO, Bersatu, and the various parties with Pakatan Harapan to offer fresh faces and new leaders who would be free from the baggage of legacy and infuse new dynamism into Malaysian politics.

As we embrace the digital age, leaders must be agile and always keep their nose on the grindstone, flexible and adoptable, and at the same time receptive to the needs of the people with policies that resonate with the times.

There is little value in repackaging “old wine in a new bottle.” Malaysians are weary of elections that merely recycle leaders who have outlived their relevance and offer nothing new to the electorate. As the saying goes, “A good speaker should stop speaking while the applause is still going.” For many Malaysian politicians, the applause has faded—what remains is the murmuring of a crowd ready to jeer.

Political leaders must now set the stage for a smooth transition, as stepping aside would be the most honorable course of action in the nation’s best interest. True leadership is measured not just by how one governs but by the wisdom to recognize when to pass the baton. As former U.S. Ronald Reagan t once said, “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.”

If leaders cling to power past their relevance, they risk becoming obstacles rather than enablers of progress. By making way for a new generation, they ensure Malaysia’s future is not held back by the past but driven forward with fresh vision and energy.

Originally published in Bebas News 28th February 2025

Subscribe Below: