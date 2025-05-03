Share

It is not that non-Malays in general—or those in the MCA and MIC in particular—fail to respect the constitutional provisions regarding the Malays, the official position of Islam, or the monarchy. These provisions are not being questioned.

Therefore, there is no need for UMNO Youth leader Dr. Akmal Saleh to assert that UMNO is the sole defender of these constitutional tenets. The MCA and MIC are not criticising UMNO for defending constitutional provisions on race, religion, and royalty (the 3Rs), but rather for going politically overboard in championing Malay-Muslim interests to the detriment of others.

Akmal and others should not frame their actions as a mere defense of constitutional principles. The real issue is not in upholding these provisions, but in how UMNO’s political maneuvering often overshadows the constitutional rights of non-Malays.

Despite non-Malays comprising nearly 40 percent of the population, UMNO frequently acts as though they do not exist. This disregard extends to MCA and MIC, whose political relevance has eroded significantly. By sidelining non-Malay interests, UMNO undermines both the spirit and letter of the Constitution, and the role of its long-time coalition partners.

It is not that MCA and MIC are incapable of repositioning themselves, but their historical deference to UMNO has reduced them to junior partners in a coalition where UMNO reigns supreme. The political elite within MCA and MIC prioritized power, positions, and perks over asserting the constitutional safeguards meant to protect non-Malay communities. This passive accommodation led to their steady decline.

Rather than confronting UMNO or advocating for their constituencies, MCA and MIC leaders have long chosen to remain silent. Grumbling in private about their shoddy treatment achieves nothing. Except during elections—when their support becomes useful—UMNO no longer values these parties.

Today, the DAP, once vilified by UMNO, has become its new political partner. This realignment has humiliated MCA and MIC, reducing their standing even further. Ironically, DAP appears unbothered by the irony of aligning with its former adversary in pursuit of the 3Ps: power, positions, and perks.

Curiously, firebrand Akmal has had little to say about UMNO’s partnership with DAP. Is he reluctant to reflect on this marriage of convenience because of what it reveals?

For MCA and MIC, the writing is on the wall: UMNO no longer wants them. The only question that remains is how much more humiliation they will endure before deciding to exit the decaying structure of Barisan Nasional.

