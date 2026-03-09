Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Gopal Raj Kumar
8h

The recent escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict over the past ten days has precipitated profound ramifications for Israel, the United States, and the broader architecture of the so-called New World Order. Foremost among these is the egregious misjudgment and profoundly flawed intelligence assessments regarding Iran's military prowess and its capacity for retaliation against American-Israeli aggressions. This oversight persists despite the stark humiliation inflicted upon Israel by Iranian ordnance in June 2025, underscoring a persistent hubris in strategic calculus.

Iran has relentlessly assailed the vaunted Israeli Defense Forces, exposing the abject inadequacies of their antimissile systems. These defenses, ostensibly impregnable, proved woefully unprepared for saturation attacks involving swarms of inexpensive drones and decoy projectiles. Such tactics compelled the premature depletion of Israel's arsenal of theologically evocative interceptors, David's Sling, the Arrow, and analogous systems, rendering them neutralized and inoperative well before they could achieve operational efficacy. The vulnerability of these assets to low-cost asymmetric warfare reveals a fundamental doctrinal lacuna in Israeli military planning, one that prioritizes technological sophistication over adaptive resilience.

Concomitantly, the United States, ensnared in a parallel paradigm of belligerence informed by entrenched anti-Islamic biases, has endured a grievous blow to its global prestige. The damage sustained by the USS Abraham Lincoln from Iranian missile salvos exemplifies this debasement, eroding the aura of invincibility that undergirds American hegemony. Such incidents compel a reevaluation of the presumptions animating U.S. foreign policy in the region.

Attempts to economically asphyxiate Iran through oil deprivation are as futile as they are misguided, akin to proscribing sustenance to the observant during Ramadan, an endeavor bereft of logic or efficacy. For half a century, Iran has endured Western-imposed sanctions, embargoes, and manifold deprivations, emerging not merely intact but fortified in its resolve and self-sufficiency. This resilience belies the simplistic narratives of vulnerability peddled by adversarial powers.

As for repercussions on Malaysia's economy and polity, the United States maintains a firm grip on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim a captive of the US NeoCons (A Jewish American run subsidiary of AIPAC), ensuring alignment with Western imperatives. Beyond this, Malaysia remains a parochial entity, a legend in its own lunchtime, devoid of substantive independent agency since the ouster of Dr. Mahathir Mohamad over two decades ago. The nation need harbor no undue apprehensions, save for vigilance against the insidious influence of its ethnic Chinese populace, often likened to locusts in their acquisitive zeal, who persist in agitating for the secession of Sarawak and Sabah. This faction, including those masquerading as Evangelical Christians like Hannah Yeoh within parliamentary corridors, poses a mercenary threat to national cohesion, potentially consigning Malaysia to the caprices of exogenous designs.

