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Over the last couple of weeks Victor Chin has been giving Malaysians an insight the “Corporate Mafia”. Before this, the “corporate mafia” was sometimes referred to as ‘cronies’, the ‘Malay elite’ or even the ‘deep state’. These are all versions of the same thing.

Victor Chin exposed an elaborate operation running out of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) where promising companies were hijacked and taken over by the elite using the MACC as a tool to forcibly acquire corporate equities. In this case the company was NexG. You can read Victor Chan’s full press release below.

One of the accusations are that RM 9.5 million was paid to an MP to ‘fix’ the problem. Victor and Albert Tei who exposed the Sabah mining scandal highlighted that politicians, the bureaucracy, government agencies and police are all involved in what could be described as a “corporate mafia’ or ‘deep state’.

A while back some whistleblowers risked their lives to provide me information to write the article highlighted below. I am not joking that they risked their life.

The result of this deep state operating in Malaysia has affected all Malaysians. The graphic produced by Critical Spectator shows how Malaysians have been affected.

This is what the feudal state has given Malaysians

The graph from Critical Spectator shows how many times GDP per capita has increased in Asian nations. This means how much have national salaries grown in each country relative to the increase of GDP. Another way of looking at it is how much do citizens benefits from national growth (measured by GDP increases) over the last 60 years.

South Koreans, Singaporeans and Taiwanese have all benefitted well from the growth of respective nations. China, a nation that was known for its widespread poverty managed to increase GDP per capita 134.8 times. Closer to home, Indonesia has increased GDP per capita 92.6 times and Thailand 52.1 times.

However, Malaysian wages have only gone up 36.4 times. This means that the major beneficiaries of national growth have been capitalists and the elitists of the nation. They have all been getting rich while other Malaysians have been falling behind.

This is what feudalism does. Feudalism keeps its people relatively poor. By this measure, Malaysia is the most feudalistic nation in Asia. Feudalism destroys potential economic opportunity for people. They have no way of rising in the economy and benefitting in the growth of the nation.

This is what Victor Chin has shown us. Corruption is the means to get ahead in Malaysia. Not creativity and innovation. The feudalistic cronies are just rent-seekers who keep all the profits for themselves.