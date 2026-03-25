Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Arun Paul
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It’s often unpopular to speak uncomfortable truths—especially when certain groups benefit from the status quo. But the real issue here is optimisation: how do we maximise the full spectrum of talent in our society?

When policies artificially limit opportunity, we don’t strengthen the nation—we weaken it. It’s like removing carbon from steel; you lose resilience, strength, and potential. A system that suppresses merit ultimately suppresses progress.

Malaysia’s greatest advantage is its diversity. When people of different backgrounds interact, collaborate, and even form families, the results can be extraordinary—often producing outcomes greater than the sum of their parts. We’ve already seen many Malaysians of mixed heritage excel across fields.

Rather than engineering outcomes through rigid preferential systems, we should create conditions where talent can emerge naturally, fairly, and competitively. If we reduce policies that unintentionally hold people back, we allow society to evolve and optimise on its own—benefiting everyone in the long run.

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