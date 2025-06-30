Share

By not extending the terms of the current Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and other senior judges, Prime Minister is engaging in politics.

Concerned citizens who are asking for the extension of Tengku Maimun are not politicising the judiciary as alleged by Anwar but on the contrary doing the reverse by elevating the judiciary above the murky politics of the country.

If Anwar can renew the term of the controversial MACC Chief Azam Baki, for the third time, isn’t this politics? Why should Azam be given an extension when he has been too long in the service and furthermore had dabbled in the share market earlier, something not expected of head of anti-graft agency in the country.

Unlike Tengku Maimun who had unblemished record as judge of high standard and integrity, Azam is no where in comparison.

Extending the term of Azam three times consecutively was a blatant political act of Anwar. Since the MACC has become subordinate to the executive in its prosecutorial functions, the extension of the term of office of Azam cannot be anything but political.

Maybe Anwar wants the judiciary to be tame as other government agencies. Some are speculating that the civil suit by Yusoff Rawther against him might be the reason he wants a tame judiciary.

Even if the civil suit fails against Anwar there is a fear that the details of the trial might prove extremely embrassing for him.

I am not sure whether it is the ignominy of what details that might transpire in the

future trial the reason why Anwar wants a immunity from the prosecution, not so much for him, but hilariously for the office of the prime minister.

The former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammed might have contributed to the defanging of the judiciary, Anwar’s reluctance not to extend the terms of the senior judges including Tengku Maimun is a clear clash of reducing whatever independence and sanctity that is left in the judiciary.

This one reason alone is sufficient to say that the judiciary is facing the biggest and most dangerous challenge from the government that came to power on the basis of reforms.

What we have is not reforms but reformati! Is the death of the judiciary imminent in the country? The judiciary that gave hope and meaning to democracy, justice and human rights might become another arm of the executive.

