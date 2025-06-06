Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s recent court action seeking immunity from the civil case for sexual assault brought by his ex-research assistant Yusoff Rawther says much about Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar’s counsel made two basic arguments for the civil case to be put aside. First, Anwar as a prime minister is above the law, and even the Constitution, and second, his position and job are too important to be interrupted by any legal suits brought against him.

As expected, the court dismissed such arguments. Anwar Ibrahim is equal before the law, just like any other Malaysian. What the case shows is Anwar’s own sense of grandeur and belief in his superiority over others. Anwar’s court action indicates he sees himself above common Malaysians.

This perhaps explains why Anwar is out of touch with Malaysians and their daily struggles. Narcissism destroys the empathy in a person, which explains why he sees nothing wrong with cronyism and nepotism. The crime in Anwar’s eyes is when others expose this. Anwar’s court action indicates he lives in a world of his own, where he is the entitled one.

Thankfully, the court rejected Anwar’s world view. There was no merit in his case.

What is most alarming is that Anwar is trying to hide from the public the nature of his affliction to certain types of sexual behaviour, which is ‘conduct unbecoming’ for a prime minister in a majority Muslim country. Anwar’s past convictions on two separate occasions, where there are some reports such activities are still continuing, are endangering national security. Anwar’s first case turned ‘sodomy’ into a household term that Malaysian children became aware of at very young ages. The case itself perverted innocence. It’s just hypocritical to preach Islam and engage in such activities. Malaysia can never become a true Islamic nation with leaders who are morally defective. If Malaysia was a secular society, the matter would be completely different, but its not. You cannot have an Islamic society with such moral decadence.

This leads to the question, of the man himself, who many have told us to just give him a chance. With a cabinet of placatory ministers, who are there just to glorify the man and say ‘yes’, purges against young promising leaders, and the installation of his own clan, how much of a chance should he be given?

The nation needs new talent, ministers with empathy, with policies focused on peoples’ needs.

Even, GPS in Sarawak, is much more visionary than the Madani government. Mahathir’s UMNO had a vision, and Perikatan Nasion with its SG4 coupling is innovative economic development. There are no political parties holding Anwar back on bringing in reforms. That’s just a myth. Back in November 2022 Anwar had a personal mandate to do it, but let the opportunity falter.

The only repressive political party in Malaysia today is PKR, a party rife with nepotism. The Yusoff Rawther case is showing us the horror of the man who created Madani. Without ethics and sincerity, Malaysia will remain a corrupt state, especially if it’s led by someone who is morally corrupt.

