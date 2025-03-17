Among contemporary western scholars there is an increasing tendency to focus on the absolute lack of historical evidence for the earliest centuries of Islam. There are no written documents that date back to the lifetime of the prophet i.e., the 7th century AD.

For example, Ibn Ishaq (d. 767 CE / 150 AH) is alleged to have compiled the earliest known biography (Seerah) of Prophet Muhammad. However, Ibn Ishaq never wrote down even a single page of any book known to us later as the Seerah. There was no such book written by the hands of Ibn Ishaq. It was Ibn Hisham (d. 833 CE / 218 AH) who assembled the biography of the prophet and said it came from Ibn Ishaq. But Ibn Hisham never knew or met Ibn Ishaq.

Ibn Ishaq was born in Medina (c. 704 CE / 85 AH) and died in Baghdad (d. 767 CE / 150 AH). Ibn Hisham was born in Basra (Iraq) and later died in Egypt (d. 833 CE / 218 AH).

Ibn Hisham “received” the Seerah of Ibn Ishaq from Ziyad ibn ‘Abdullah al-Bakka’i (d. 799 CE / 183 AH), who was allegedly a student of Ibn Ishaq. Al-Bakka’i verbally “narrated” the Seerah to Ibn Hisham, who then ‘edited, abridged, and refined it’.

But Ibn Hisham too did not leave behind a fully written down book known as the Seerah. Instead, we know of Ibn Hisham through others who came after him “up to more than 300 years” after him. Ibn Hisham was also known by another name Abu Muhammad Abd al-Malik ibn Hisham ibn Ayyub al-Himyari.

Ibn Hisham edited two recensions of al-Bakkai’s narrations about Ibn Ishaq’s Seerah Rasulullah which was itself an oral narration. And Ibn Hisham renamed his book Seerah Nabawiyah. That was two hundred years after the death of the prophet.

None of Ibn Ishaq, al-Bakkai or Ibn Hisham were written down and all were lost to history. Ibn Hishām's Seerah would chiefly be transmitted to us by his pupil, Ibn al-Barqi. Abu Abbas Ahmad ibn al-Barqi played an important role in the transmission and preservation of the Seerah. Some mullahs say Ibn al-Barqi had his own compilation of the Seerah but there is no surviving evidence of this work either. Barqi’s work was also not extant. Ibn Hisham had criticized Ibn Ishaq’s Seerah for including weak or controversial narrations. Ibn Hisham then ‘purified’ the text by removing some of these narrations. Guillaume said that Ibn Hisham "abbreviated, annotated, and altered" the text of Ibn Ishaq. And that “Ibn Hisham’s degree of approximation to Ibn Ishaq's original text can only be conjectured”. So it was guesswork.

In the ‘Abridged Sirat Ibn Hisham’ by Abdus Salam M Harun, Al Falah Foundation, Cairo the writer says: ‘Ibn Ishaq's book, which Ibn Hisham wrote, was not in the form that it is today. This is because Ibn Hisham examined Ibn Ishaq's biography of the prophet by editing, abridging, making additions.’

Ibn al-Barqi in turn focused on further refining and expanding upon Ibn Hisham's narratives. So, Ibn al-Barqi was another convoluted link in the chain that transmitted the Seerah of the prophet. The university at Heidelberg in Germany claims to have in their possession some scraps of writing which are said to be from Ibn Hisham’s Seerah. But there is absolutely no way of proving this conclusively. Even Ibn al-Barqi’s compilations have not survived.

More scholars turned up further down the timeline to finally transmit the Seerah to Muslims.

1. Abu Sa‘d al-Sam‘ani (d. 1166 CE / 562 AH) – He referenced and used Seerat Ibn Hisham in his writings.

2. Abu al-Qasim al-Suhayli (d. 1185 CE / 581 AH) – He wrote al-Rawd al-Unuf, a commentary on Ibn Hisham’s Seerah, which “clarified linguistic and historical aspects”.

3. Yaqut al-Hamawi (d. 1229 CE / 626 AH) – He cited Ibn Hisham’s work in his geographical and historical writings.

Not extant, lost in history, edited, altered, abridged, added to and conjectured. It was no more Ibn Ishaq’s book. It was a complete reworking by Ibn Hisham which was further transmitted by Ibn al-Barqi, al-Sam’ani, al-Suhayl, al-Hamawi and perhaps others.

This means that the Seerah stories about the magical, four-legged winged horse flying through the night sky, the angel opening the roof of Umm Hani’s house, splitting open the prophet’s chest, washing out his heart with well water and about the prophet bargaining with god over prayers were all part of this non-extant, altered and conjectured narrative. It was all fake.

There was no such book known as the Seeratun Nabawi or Seerah Rasulullah, fully written down, directly from the hands of either Ibn Ishaq or Ibn Hisham. It would be 500 to 600 years after the death of the prophet that the Seerah would take the final shape that can be found today.

Likewise Bukhari (d 870 AD) never wrote down a single line of anything that would later become known as the hadith collection of Bukhari (Sahih Bukhari). Bukhari never left behind any written down material at all. The sole source of the Bukhari collection of hadith is attributed to Al-Firabri (d. 932 AD). The final and most popular version of the Sahih Bukhari was not put together until the 15th century AD by Ibnu Hajar Askalani in Cairo ie 579 years after Bukhari and 817 years after the death of the prophet.

1. Imam al-Bukhari (d. 870 AD / 256 AH)

2. Al-Firabri (d. 932 AD / 320 AH)

3. Al-Kushmayhani (d. 1018 AD / 408 AH)

4. Ibn Hajar al-Asqalani (d. 1449 AD / 852 AH)

Because of such vast gaps in the narrative, contemporary Islamic researchers like Fred Donner, Gerd Puin, the late Patricia Crone, Robert Spencer, Jay Smith and the Inarah Institute have questioned the entirety of the mullahs’ narratives about the existence of the prophet. They are following in the footsteps of earlier researchers like John Wansborough, Suleiman Bashear, Gunter Luling and Ibn Warraq.

Patricia Crone (1945–2015) is best known for her works on the origins of Islam, and her critical examination of traditional Islamic narratives about the life of the prophet and the early history of Islam.

One of her most well-known positions was her scepticism about the existence of Mecca and the early accounts of the prophet’s life. In her book ‘Meccan Trade and the Rise of Islam’ (1987), co-authored with Michael Cook, Crone questioned the traditional view of Mecca as a thriving trade hub in pre-Islamic Arabia. Crone argued that there is no archaeological or historical evidence to support this view. She held that the early Islamic accounts of Mecca’s significance were exaggerated or fabricated later to provide a prestigious backdrop for the rise of Islam. Indirectly, Crone was questioning the existence of the prophet in Mecca. This view is also upheld by other researchers like Robert Spenser, Jay Smith and the Inarah Institute.

Crone cast doubt on the traditional Seerah literature. In ‘Hagarism: The Making of the Islamic World’ (1977), co-authored with Michael Cook, Crone argued that early Islam had more in common with Judaism and Christianity. Crone suggested that early Muslims considered themselves more a Judeo-Christian sect before eventually developing into a distinct Islamic identity. Islam was the result of a rebellion against the Byzantine and Persian empires in the seventh century. The early Arabs were inspired by a certain Jewish messianism, which Crone and Cook refer to as “Hagarenes”. Then a hundred years later in the eighth century these Arab “Hagarenes” began to evolve a specifically Arab version of monotheism as they recognised the need to establish their own religious identity.

Gunter Luling (d. 2020) a German scholar of the Quran and Arabic linguist also held the view that early Islam was an anti-Trinitarian, Christian sect. Luling even said that the early Muslims were the true Christians. Later, this early anti-Trinitarian Christianity evolved and morphed into an exclusive Arab-centric Islam. (*My own view is that early Islam was indeed a Nestorian-Christian sect which rejected the divinity of Jesus Christ. And that the Quran is an anti-Trinitarian, Nestorian Christian document written in the Arabic language).

Crone questioned the accuracy and reliability of the earliest Muslim sources about the prophet’s life, which were written long after the events they described. She argued that the Seerah or biography of the prophet was shaped later by theological, political, and cultural developments.

The Inarah Institute (https://inarah.net) promotes a revisionist approach to the history of early Islam. It focuses on questioning and revising the narratives around the origins of Islam, its early development, and the role of the prophet and the early caliphs.

Like Crone the Inarah scholars challenge the Seerah and the hadith collections. They too point out that these sources were written centuries after the events they describe and had theological or political agendas contemporary to the periods in which they were written. The French researcher Odon Lafontaine who is linked to the Inarah Institute holds the view that the entire Quran has nothing to do with the prophet or with the Islam that we know today. I fully agree with this point of view. Almost the entire body of the Seerah and hadith literature were written in the Persian speaking province of Khorasan under the Abbasid caliphate of the 8th century and beyond.

Likewise, Gerd Puin the German Arabist and scholar of the Quran who studied the Sanaa Manuscripts expressed scepticism about the certainty with which the mullahs claim to know the details of the prophet’s life given the substantial time lapse between the alleged timeline of the prophet and the writing of these sources, plus the potential for political and theological motivations behind their compilation.

The sources for the Seerah of the prophet come only from the mullahs. No external, contemporary records dating back to the 7th century AD (e.g., Roman, Byzantine, or Persian) can confirm the prophet’s life.

The hadith were finally jumbled together centuries after the prophet. The final compilation of the Bukhari (d. 870) hadith collection would be achieved 580 years later in Cairo by Ibn Hajar Askalani (d. 1449). And just like the hadith the Seerah literature also rely on Chinese Whispers. (I heard from so and so, who heard from so and so, who heard from so and so and on). Most certainly the prophet’s story was mythologized, exaggerated, fabricated and altered for political and theological purposes.

Almost the entire Seerah and ‘canonical’ hadith literature were crafted from the 8th century AD onwards in the Persian speaking Khorasan province under the strongly Persian influenced Abbasid caliphate. Almost the entire body of the Sunni theology was a Persian Abbasid construct.

The Christian apologist Jay Smith also focusses on the absence of contemporary sources (no written records from the 7th century AD) that directly mention the prophet. The earliest references to the prophet appear in the 8th century AD. For example, Ibn Ishaq the biographer died in 768 AD in Abbasid Baghdad. Jay Smith holds the view that the Seerah stories contain fabricated or exaggerated elements.

In 2009 Professor Muhammad Svend Kalisch, a native German Muslim and professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Munster in Germany made a statement that was quite startling to many people. Professor Kalisch said that there was no evidence to support the existence of a historical “Messenger Muhammad”. Here is a brief extract from an English translation of Professor Kalisch’s paper.

“Up to some time ago I was convinced that Muhammad was a historical figure. I have now moved away from this position. My position regarding the historical existence of Muhammad is that I believe neither his existence nor his non-existence can be proven. I, however, lean towards the non-existence but I don't think it can be proven.”

Professor Muhammad Kalisch’s findings appeared spectacular because it was a Muslim who was saying so. Professor Kalisch had to ultimately leave his academic position and now lives in hiding under the protection of the German government.

In view of the 21st century’s persistent and increasing frequency of re-scrutinising the early ‘history’ of Islam there is a greater urgency for the mullahs to hang on tightly to their “critically indolent” style of religious study – no questions allowed and no proofs required. Just bury our heads deeper in the sand.

Other contemporary and recent scholars have expressed similar doubts about the authenticity of “early Islam” including the non-existence of a ‘Muhammad’. These writers include Muslims and non-Muslims. Their research and their findings are gaining more traction. Here are a few of them.

i. References to Muhammad in the Koran: Lost Years since 1949? By Edouard M. Gallez. Updated English version of the contribution to the Symposium “Die historischen Geburtswehen des Islams und der Ursprung des Korans” held by Inarah, Institute for Research on the Early Islamic History and the Koran, Mainz (Germany) May 2019 In 1999, Antoine Moussali, a keen specialist of the Koran and the Arabic language’, gradually came to understand how and why ALL the references to Muhammad (4 + ahmad) in the Koran are de facto, part interpolations into the Koranic text. The subject was very sensitive; it still is. Today, all serious scholars know that these origins (of Islam) are neither to be found in Mecca nor in Hijaz, and that the figure of the “Prophet of Islam” is but a sheer fabrication. For the first time in 2005, the five mentions of the name of the Prophet of Islam in the Koran were stated as interpolations within a 1,100-page synthesis spanning two volumes: Le messie et son prophete. ii. Professor Suliman Bashear (1947-1991) the Palestinian scholar and Arab historian argued that Islam developed as a religion gradually within the historical context of Judaism and Christianity rather than being the revelation of a prophet. In other words, Bashear was questioning the intervention of a “prophet” of Islam. iii. The well-regarded pseudonymous scholar Christoph Luxenberg says that Islam is an amalgam of Syrian Christian influences which were prevalent at that early period and had a great influence on the early Arab ‘Muslims’. *In my view Christoph Luxenberg’s suggestion is valid with reference to the Seerah, hadith and sunnah literature because of the obviously massive overdose of biblical teachings that have been adopted by the mullahs. iv. Another pseudonymous scholar on early Islam, Ibn Warraq says that Islam was not born as a unique entity. The early Arabs forged their religious identity from the more sophisticated civilisations which existed around them. That would certainly include the Christians, Jews and Persian Zoroastrian religion.

If the early Arabs had split from their Judeo-Christian origins in the eighth century to strike out on their own, it can explain the complete absence of historical evidence for the sudden emergence of a new “prophet” of Islam.

Aaron Moses.

