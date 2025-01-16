Share

This will come as an even greater shock to Muslims, but this is also true. There is no “heaven and hell” in the Quran. And certainly, there is no hereafter or afterlife either.

There is no complete verse in the Quran which says specifically that after death there shall be a resurrection with the resurrected being sent to an afterlife called heaven or hell. You cannot even find this idea fully written down in any one verse in the Quran. This is a certainty. Different words like ‘janna’ (garden), aakhirat (the conclusion, the effect), qiyaam (establish, uphold, set in order) appear separately in different verses of the Quran. There is no verse where these words are mentioned together or within the same context.

The idea of a heaven and a hell have long been prevalent among the Judaeo-Christian religions, an idea which was then plagiarised by the mullahs. The mullahs then try to copy-paste and patch together bits and pieces of different verses from the Quran to create their own “hadith” stories about heaven and hell. They fail miserably as we shall see here.

The idea of a heaven and hell is obviously a control mechanism to keep the superstitious in line. Crooked priests frightened the faithful with burning hellfire if they did not listen to them. Those who believed the priests, accompanied by donations in the box, would be promised the delights of “heaven”. The 72 virgins promised to the suicide bombers all over the world are variations of the same idea. The whole idea is fake.

As one example the mullahs have plagiarised the hadith about the Sirat Bridge or the bridge of Siratal Mustakim from the Zoroastrians. The mullahs say that on the “day of judgement” all human ‘souls’ will have to cross the Siratal Mustaqim. It is a ‘bridge which passes from the top of Hell. In a hadith it is stated that the Sirat is a bridge thinner than a hair, sharper than a sword and hotter than fire. On the Day of Judgement, true believers will pass over it quickly, some will find difficulty crossing it but will eventually find relief, and others will slip and fall in the pits of Hell’.

This false hadith is plagiarised from the Chinvat Bridge of Zoroastrianism. The Chinvat Bridge or "bridge of judgement" in Zoroastrianism is the sifting bridge, which separates the world of the living from the world of the dead. All souls must cross the bridge upon death. The bridge is guarded by two four-eyed dogs. If a person has been wicked, the bridge will appear narrow, and the demon Chinnaphapast will emerge and drag their soul into eternal punishment like Hell. If a person's good thoughts, words and deeds in life are many, the bridge will be wide enough to cross, and the Daena, a spirit representing revelation, will appear and lead the soul to unite with Ahura Mazda.

The Quran which came 2,000 years after Zoroastrianism, has no such fire-walking ceremonies. The Quran does not support the idea of a Sirat Bridge, or heaven and hell.

Sura Al Baqarah 2:26 ALLAH does not shy away from citing any kind of allegory (MATHALAN), from the tiny mosquito or above that. As for those who believe, they know that it is the truth from their Lord. As for those who disbelieve, they say, "What did ALLAH mean by such an allegory (MATHALAN)?" He misleads many thereby and guides many thereby. But He never misleads thereby except the wicked.

Sura 2:26 above says that the Quran also teaches by using allegories. Allegory is represented by the Arabic word ‘mathalan’.

‘Mathalan’ appears in the following verses:

24:35 ALLAH is the light of the skies and the earth. The allegory (mathalu) of His light is that of a concave mirror behind a lamp that is placed inside a glass container. The glass container is like a bright, pearl-like star. The fuel thereof is supplied from a blessed oil-producing tree, that is neither eastern, nor western. Its oil is almost self-radiating; needs no fire to ignite it. Light upon light. ALLAH guides to His light whoever wills (to be guided). ALLAH thus cites the allegories (mathalu) for the people. ALLAH is fully aware of all things.

The sufis twist this verse and create tales about the ‘spiritual light of Allah’. Allah is not a spirit and there is no such thing as spirituality or spiritual light. Neither is Allah a torchlight or streetlamp of the skies and the earth.

This verse explains clearly what an allegory is. We must use our imagination. We must imagine a bright lamp, solidly built of clear glass which is dependable, which throws useful illumination so that we can see in the dark. That gives us an idea of what is Allah's guidance. It does not mean that Allah actually shines a torchlight at anyone or that His “light” actually comes from a lamp behind a glass set in a niche in a wall somewhere in the “heavens”. There is no such thing. This is just an allegory. We must imagine it.

Here is another example of an allegory or ‘mathalu’.

29:41 The allegory (mathalu) of those who accept other masters beside ALLAH is that of the spider and her home; the flimsiest of all homes is the home of the spider, if they only knew.

When there are strong winds the spider webs do get destroyed. The strands of silk are too thin. The spider does live in a very flimsy home. Extending the allegory, it means that those who take for masters other than Allah are putting themselves at great risk. Their safety and their existence become very precarious – just like living in a spider’s web. A flimsy and unpredictable fate. These are allegorical descriptions, but we get the idea.

The idea of a heaven and hell is plagiarised from the Bible. The Quran does not mention heaven or hell. The janna mentioned throughout the Quran literally means a garden. It is an allegory for plenty, ease and a comfortable life, here on earth. The ‘naar’ mentioned in the Quran means fire. It implies torment, hardship and difficulty. We will see this in detail shortly.

Here is another allegory or ‘mathalu’ in the Quran. This verse also requires us to use our imagination.

47:15 The allegory (mathalu) of the garden (janna) that is promised for the righteous is this: it has rivers of unpolluted water, and rivers of fresh milk, and rivers of wine - delicious for the drinkers - and rivers of strained honey. They have all kinds of fruits therein, and forgiveness from their Lord. (Are they better) or those who abide forever in the fire (naar), and drink hellish water that tears up their intestines?

Note carefully that this verse mentions the word ‘janna’ or garden. Which the mullahs twist to mean “heaven”. These are allegories and are not real. It is illogical and impossible to have actual “rivers” of fresh milk. Or actual rivers of honey or wine. Even in the biblical heaven one cannot possibly have an actual river flowing with milk, honey or wine. Rivers of wine, honey and milk are in the realm of the imagination. These are just allegorical rivers. You can only imagine it. It implies a state of plenty, ease and a comfortable life for us, here in this world. There is no other afterlife or hereafter.

If indeed there are real rivers of wine, honey and milk flowing somewhere in “heaven” the Quran need not use the word ‘mathalu’ or allegory in 47:15 above. It would simply say ‘there are rivers of wine, milk and honey in heaven’.

People who are righteous, who work hard and who are productive will get to enjoy a comfortable life. Their life becomes like living in a plentiful garden (janna) with rivers of goodness and plenty, a good life here on earth. There is no “heaven” beyond the skies somewhere in outer space.

The latter part of 47:15 says, ‘they have all kinds of fruits therein, and forgiveness from their Lord’. Again, fruits grow on earth. There are no “heavenly” fruits.

And here is 2:25 which again describes fruits in the Janna or garden.

2:25 Give good news to those who believe and lead a righteous life that they will have gardens (janna) with flowing streams. When provided with a provision of fruits therein, they will say, "This is what was provided for us previously." Indeed, they are given the same. They will have pure spouses therein, and they abide therein forever.

“قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا ٱلَّذِى رُزِقْنَا مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَأُتُوا۟ بِهِۦ مُتَشَـٰبِهًۭا ۖ“ - This is what was provided for us previously. Indeed, they are given the same.

Sura 2:25 does not refer to heavenly fruits or honey flowing in a heavenly river located somewhere beyond the skies. It refers to people who believe and lead a righteous life who will be rewarded with plenty from their righteous works and effort. They will harvest fruits which they have already eaten before in their own localities – meaning these are earthly fruits and not “heavenly” fruits. There is no magical heaven somewhere in outer space.

The verse which follows is 2:26 which speaks about using allegories (mathalan) to teach us something. The context of 2:25 continues into 2:26 meaning the description of a garden (janna) with flowing streams, fruits, rivers of honey, wine and milk are all allegories of comfort and ease.

Here is one more verse which uses the word allegory or ‘mathalu’:

13:35 The allegory (mathalu) of the garden (janna), which is promised for the righteous, is flowing streams, inexhaustible provisions, and cool shade. Such is the destiny for those who observe righteousness, while the destiny for the disbelievers is the fire.

Again streams, provisions and cool shade are allegorical descriptions of a good life. There is no actual “heaven” somewhere in outer space with provisions or the cool shade of a banyan tree. That is more akin to imaginary Hollywood animations to excite moviegoers.

Around the world today we see people who use common sense, technology, logic and who are productive, enjoying comfortable lives. The advanced countries of the world (both in the East and the West) are already enjoying their garden or janna. Their supermarkets have ‘rivers of milk, wine and honey’. Their people live in comfortable homes and enjoy shade and warmth. This is the janna or garden that is promised to those who work righteousness.

Likewise, “hell” is another biblical term. The naar of the Quran simply refers to tribulation, hardship and calamity in this world that we live in. It is not a real “hellfire” somewhere beyond the skies in outer space. Here is Surah 7:50 which proves again that both the janna (garden) and the naar (tribulation, hardship) are indeed here on earth.

7:50 The dwellers of the fire (naar) will call on the dwellers of the garden (janna): "Let some of your water, or some of ALLAH's provisions to you flow towards us." They (dwellers of janna) will say, "ALLAH has forbidden them for the disbelievers."

The people who are in incessant hardship (the dwellers of the fire) will ask the people who are in ease and plenty (the dwellers of the garden) to share some water and provisions. Obviously the naar (fire) and the janna (garden) are next door neighbours. They are close enough for the dwellers of “hell” to ask their neighbours in “heaven” to pass cups of water over the neighbourhood fence. How can this be? Won't the “fires of hell” burn the fingers of the people of “heaven” when they pass cups of water to the people in the hellfire? And what sort of pleasurable “heaven” would it be to see your errant neighbours, naughty cousins and friends screaming and burning in the “hell fire” right next door to you?

This verse only makes sense if the janna (garden) and the naar (fire) represent the condition of our being here on earth. Some people live in conditions of ease and plenty (janna) while others live in misery (naar). Indeed, since ages, access to clean drinking water and food provisions have been an issue and a matter of survival – and usually in those countries which suffer huge overdoses of religion and acute shortages of common sense. The so-called Islamic countries fall in this category quite eminently. Even the simplest routines of surviving daily life often become a struggle for the Islamic countries.

The people living in the janna (the developed countries) can send food aid and bottled water to the Islamic countries who are living in the naar. There is temporary relief for the Islamic countries. But once the food aid is finished, they go back to living in the fire.

The descriptions of janna (garden) and naar (fire) in the Quran are all ‘mathalu’ or allegories. They are not real. Janna and naar refer to a condition of our being. Janna and naar are not the heaven and hell of the Bible. There is no point telling someone ‘Go to hell’. There is no such thing.

As a footnote to this, the Quran also clearly says that “Adam” (‘adamma’) was created here on the earth.

2:30 Recall that your Lord said to the malaika, "I am placing a khalifa (representative) on earth" - innee jaailun fil ardi khalifa.

The creation of Adam (‘adamma’) was therefore here on planet Earth (fil ardi). Adam (‘adamma’) and his wife were living a happy and comfortable life in the garden (janna), here on earth (fil ardi). Not in some biblical heaven beyond outer space.

THE HEREAFTER

The biblical belief in a heaven and a hell is collectively known as the hereafter, another idea which the mullahs have also plagiarised from the Bible. The idea of the hereafter is not found in the Quran.

The mullahs have twisted the Quranic word ‘aakhirat’ to mean the hereafter. This is incorrect. Aakhir means the last, ultimate, the ends, the conclusion, the finality, the effect as in “cause and effect”. Here are some examples from the Quran:

38:7 We never heard of this in our final (aakhirati) practises. This is just a lie. (Maa sami’na bi hatha fil millati al-aakhirati in hatha illa ikhtilaaqun).

53:25 To Allah belongs both the end (aakhiratu) and the beginning. (Fa lillahi al-aakhiratu wal-oola).

79:25 Consequently, Allah committed him to torment in the end (aakhirati) and in the beginning. (Fakhathahu Allaahu nakala al-aakhirati wal-oola).

92:13 And upon Us is the conclusion (aakhirata) and the beginning. (Wa-inna lanaa al-aakhirata wal-oola).

93:4 The conclusion (aakhiratu) will be far better for you than the beginning. (Walal-aakhiratu khayrun laka minal oola).

11:16 It is they who gave up their share in the end (aakhirati) and consequently, the fire is their lot. All their works are in vain; everything they have done is nullified. (Ulaa-ika allazeena laysa lahum fil aakhirati illa an-naaru wahabita ma sana’oo feeha wa baatilun ma kanoo ya’maloona).

27:66 In fact their knowledge concerning the conclusion (aakhirati) is confused. In fact, they harbor doubts about it. In fact, they are totally heedless thereof. (Balid-daraka a’ilmuhum fil aakhirati bal hum fee shakkin minha bal hum min haamoona)

29:20 Say, ‘Travel in the earth and see how He began the creation then Allah will again initiate the creation in the end (aakhirata). Surely Allah is omnipotent over all things. (Qul seeroo fil ardi fanzuroo kayfa bada’a al khalqa thumma allahu yunshi-u al nash-ata al-aakhirata innallaha alakulli shay-in qadeerun).

In 29:20 above the Quran says that the creation will be initiated again here on this earth. Travel the earth and see how He began the creation then Allah will again initiate the creation in the end. The creation will continue again in this earth (fil ardi). There is no ‘hereafter’ somewhere beyond outer space.

Here is a verse Sura Baqarah 2:220 where the mullahs and the translators really fall over themselves trying to twist the meaning of the word aakhirat.

Surah 2:220 فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۗ وَيَسْـَٔلُونَكَ عَنِ ٱلْيَتَـٰمَىٰ ۖ (fi dunya wal AAKHIRATI wa yas-aloona-ka anil yatama).

Here are different and confusing translations by well-known translators.

Mohamad Shaikh 2:220 In the present world and the end (other life), and they ask/question you about the orphans

Yusuf Ali 2:220 (Their bearings) on this life and the Hereafter. They ask thee concerning orphans.

Pickthal 2:220 Upon the world and the Hereafter. And they question thee concerning orphans.

Why or how would the people ask questions about the orphans in the “hereafter” (after we are all dead)? The ‘hereafter’ will be too late to be asking questions about anything. Any questions should be asked while everyone is still alive here on earth. Obviously, this is an incorrect explanation and translation of this verse.

My translation is: Throughout life (dunya) and at its conclusion (aakhirati) they will question about the orphans.

(The verse continues: Say, "The best thing to do is what is for their good; if ye mix their affairs with yours, they are your brethren; but Allah knows the man who means mischief from the man who means good. And if Allah had wished, He could have put you into difficulties: He is indeed Exalted in Power, Wise.")

Once again aakhirati is not hereafter. There is no ‘hereafter’.

Baqarah 2:28 ‘How can you deny Allah? You were dead (1) and He gave you life (2), then He will cause you to die (3) and again bring you to life (4), and then to Him you will all be returned (5)’.

This verse mentions THREE deaths and two lives (numbered 1 to 5 above). It simply means life goes on. Humans, animals and plants live and die on earth. After death they will disintegrate and be absorbed into the earth. Their molecules and atoms will be recycled as new life again and again. So, life on earth just continues, again and again, as it has for thousands and millions of years, from before the dinosaurs till now. The living, dying and regeneration of all life is all here on planet earth, the same as Adam and his wife who first lived happily in a garden (janna) here on this earth (fil ardi). There is no heaven, hell or an afterlife beyond the planet earth.

Aaron Musa is a researcher of social affairs and religion.

Subscribe Below: