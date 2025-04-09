Share

I fully agree with Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tun Mat that removing the Prime Minister’s role in judicial appointments is key to upholding judicial independence and restoring the integrity of our judiciary.

Speaking at the 24th Commonwealth Law Conference in Malta recently, Tengku Maimun rightly emphasized that both the Judicial Appointments Commission Act 2009 (JAC 2009) and the Federal Constitution must be amended to eliminate the Prime Minister’s influence in the appointment of judges.

Such reforms, she said, are crucial to establishing the sanctity, independence, and integrity of the judiciary.

The shadow of the 1998 judicial crisis still looms large. The dismissal of then Lord President Salleh Abbas and the suspension of five Supreme Court judges dealt a severe blow to the judiciary’s credibility.

These actions were widely perceived as retaliation against court decisions that did not favor the ruling government under then Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

Although some efforts have been made to restore judicial integrity in the aftermath of that crisis, the Prime Minister’s dominant role in judicial appointments remains a significant stumbling block.

Currently, the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) proposes a list of candidates, which is submitted to the Prime Minister. The PM then advises the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the final appointments. However, the existing framework allows the Prime Minister to bypass the JAC altogether and directly seek the King’s advice—undermining the spirit of transparency and impartiality.

While the current constitutional framework provides a basic safeguard for the appointment of qualified judges, the lingering executive control is incompatible with a truly independent judiciary. The power to appoint judges should not reside in the hands of any Prime Minister.

The government frequently speaks of reform, yet fails to act decisively. There is little reason to believe that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, despite his reformist rhetoric, possesses the political will to amend the JAC Act and the Federal Constitution to truly free the judiciary from executive control.

Instead, Anwar appears more focused on consolidating his position through racial and religious narratives, while sidelining the pressing need for genuine institutional reform. His promises of sweeping reforms seem more like strategic tools for political ascension rather than a sincere commitment to democratic principles.

It’s high time the government matched its words with action. True reform begins with ensuring that the judiciary is beyond the reach of political manipulation.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

April 9, 2025

Subscribe Below: