Malaysians were told last week that they were very happy people. A survey released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said that a survey found that Malaysians on average scored their happiness 7.6 out of 10.

If the index was based on 94 indicators, it must be accurate.

However, a United Nations survey shocked me. Malaysia only received a 5.955 score. Malaysia was ranked 64th in the world. The Gallup Analytics survey showed that Malaysians were most concerned about inequality, social support, and corruption.

Today, Malaysia is ranked behind Singapore (34), Vietnam (46), Thailand (49), and the Philippine (57) within ASEAN.

What is most telling is that Malaysia has dramatically slipped from 35th position in 2018 to 64th today. Thats a plunge of 29 places.

I tend to be somewhat skeptical of government figures these days. The budget deficit is already blown out to RM 93 billion, when it was forecast at RM 79.9 billion and estimates of annual GDP growth in 2025 keep being revised downwards.

As Fahmi Fadzil would say, “the survey is not gold standard”. In this case I might go with the Gallup Analytics figures.

