What started out as a personal project during the Covid-19 era is now 5 years old.

My first objective was to put all that I had written from 1992 in one place online so anyone could retrieve items of interest.

I slowly became concerned about issues that were very important to me and what I thought also concerned readers who came to my website. You may remember that I covered contentious issues about Covid-19 (to some readers’ criticism) as it happened. I also covered the time from the Sheraton Move to the Madani government today to the point some accused me of being paid by Perikatan Nasional. I believe I have been consistently critical about whoever was in power.

That’s the nature of being a political atheist.

Some of the major investigative pieces on my Substack includes;

· An in investigation of corruption in public universities – This led to the removal of a VC

· An investigation into Halal corruption in Malaysia – This led to an import ban on “Halal meat” from Australia for several months

· The Selangor government’s handling of the Shah Alam stadium

· The Salafization of leadership in public universities – Many were removed when Muhyiddin Yassin became prime minister

· An investigation into the government’s handling of medical malpractice

· Investigation into qualifications fraud – Many universities ceased the practice and stopped selling unaccredited awards

· An investigation into corruption within MUIS Singapore – This led to a ministerial inquiry and removal of some officers

· Investigation of issues around the Covid-19 pandemic

My website was completely blocked in Malaysia from October 2023 until the court agreement in Bangkok in February 2026, where the MCMC agreed to unblock me.

This substack saw me arrested and tortured in a Bangkok police lockup in September 2025 and a five-month criminal defamation trial afterwards. Imagine fighting two governments at the same time.

There have been at least five SLAPP actions taken against me for investigative journalism pieces I wrote, where a couple led to convictions against me in absentia, which I did not even know about. There was also a period of around 6 months were the Malaysian authorities hired people to ‘stakeout’ my home to harass and intimidate me.

Today there are around 7,500 faithful subscribers. I want to ask you’ were do you want my Substack go? Do you want political analysis, geopolitics, economic commentary, entrepreneurship, ethics-spirituality, investigative journalism (that is very dangerous today), with a Malaysian, ASEAN, or international perspective?

Please let me know in the comments what directions you want me to go.

Last year, I had several guest authors (not all I agree with), giving people who did not have a platform, a place to speak from. Do you want just me or do you look forward to guest commentaries?

Finally, I have been doing all of this on my own resources. I would have liked to travel more to stories if that is possible. If you appreciate my work, please help. You can come on as a paid subscriber, or donate through one of the following links below. Defending myself in the recent MCMC cases both in Malaysia and Thailand cost a lot. I was told the Malaysian government spent RM 5 million to prosecute me.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Wise: https://wise.com/pay/me/murrayvictorh

PayPal: @MurrayHunter733

As you can see, I have stood the test of time and still here. Many others start-up Substacks and just close down. I will be here to give you as much of an independent view as I can.