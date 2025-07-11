Isn’t it a bit too late for Law and Institutional Reform Minister Azalina Othman to now suggest that Malaysia should study the appointment of judges in other countries before undertaking institutional reforms—particularly concerning the judiciary?
One wonders why Azalina is raising this point only now, especially when she had ample opportunity to propose such comparative studies long before the current controversy over judicial appointments involving Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Her timing is curious, if not politically convenient.
It appears that it took nine MPs from PKR, led by former minister Rafizi Ramli, to finally raise the alarm over the questionable manner in which judicial appointments are being made by the prime minister. Only after this internal revolt within the ruling coalition does Azalina find it necessary to speak of reform via foreign comparison.
To be clear, Malaysia can indeed benefit from studying judicial systems in other countries. Comparative perspectives have their place. However, when it comes to raising the mandatory retirement age of judges from the current 66 to 70 or beyond, there is little to be learned abroad that the Malaysian government doesn’t already know. The issue is not a lack of knowledge but a lack of political will.
The government has long been aware of the numerous proposals to increase the retirement age of judges. Had these been implemented, the country might have avoided the current constitutional and political crisis surrounding judicial appointments.
Institutional practices from abroad can be useful, but blindly mimicking them is not the same as reforming governance structures to ensure meaningful checks and balances among the three branches of government: the judiciary, the executive, and the legislature.
Malaysia’s core issue today is not unfamiliarity with foreign judicial systems. Rather, it is the overconcentration of power in the hands of the executive—specifically, the sitting prime minister—who advises the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the appointment and promotion of judges. This undermines the very idea of judicial independence and weakens the separation of powers.
The judiciary must be insulated from political interference. Yet, what we witness today is a dangerous tilt in power, where the prime minister’s influence over judicial appointments disrupts the balance that is essential in any functioning democracy.
Azalina should not misrepresent the true nature of the crisis. The growing dissatisfaction with Anwar is not because Malaysia has failed to study enough foreign models of judicial reform. The discontent stems from credible accusations of executive interference and the erosion of judicial independence.
Instead of deflecting attention, Azalina would do well to listen to what the nine PKR MPs are demanding: a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the alleged judicial interference by Anwar, and for the prime minister to appear before a parliamentary select committee to answer charges of abuse of power.
Avoiding these demands and offering diversionary suggestions about studying foreign systems may serve short-term political interests—but it does nothing to restore public confidence in the integrity of Malaysia’s democratic institutions.
The proposition that the opportune moment for institutional reform is ever-present merits rigorous examination, particularly in the context of Malaysia’s evolving constitutional framework. The Honourable Azalina Othman, Minister of Law and Institutional Reform, has likely undertaken a comprehensive analysis of comparative legal systems and jurisdictional precedents prior to articulating her stance on reform. Such diligence is both prudent and necessary, ensuring that proposed changes are informed by a robust understanding of global best practices.
However, this approach stands in stark contrast to critiques leveled against figures like Professor P. Ramasamy, whose advocacy for reform appears to be entangled with personal ambitions for leadership roles, within the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led goverment if Rafizi manages to topple DS Anwar and his daughter Nurull Izzah from the leadership of the party.
Ramasamy’s prior overtures to the Democratic Action Party (DAP), which were met with rejection, underscore the risks of conflating personal political aspirations with substantive reform efforts. Such actions, perceived as opportunistic, may undermine the credibility of reform advocacy.
Central to this discourse is the doctrine of the separation of powers, a cornerstone of constitutional theory that is frequently invoked yet inconsistently applied. In Malaysia, as elsewhere, this doctrine is often honored more in its breach than in its observance.
Prominent political figures, including Rafizi Ramli, may project an image of constitutional erudition through public displays, such as posing with documents for media opportunities, but their engagement with the intricacies of constitutional law, its historical origins, and its occasional tensions with established doctrines often appears superficial.
The wholesale importation of foreign constitutional models, without due consideration of Malaysia’s unique socio-political fabric, is unlikely to yield effective solutions. Constitutional reform must be contextually grounded, balancing universal principles with the nation’s cultural and political realities.
The process of judicial appointments further exemplifies the complexities of constitutional governance. In Malaysia, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in consultation with the Conference of Rulers, exercises discretionary powers under the Federal Constitution to appoint judicial candidates from a pool of nominees.
This process, while guided by protocol, is inherently discretionary and reflects the absence of a universally optimal mechanism for such appointments. Judges, drawn from the legal profession, are not immune to the influence of personal, political, or moral convictions, often shaped by their religious and cultural backgrounds.
This human element complicates the ideal of judicial independence, a doctrine frequently scrutinized by scholars for its susceptibility to external pressures. The weight accorded to judicial independence must therefore be tempered by a pragmatic acknowledgment of the diverse cultural and political aspirations of Malaysia’s populace, ensuring that institutional frameworks remain responsive to societal needs within reasonable bounds.
Historical precedent further illuminates this issue: no Malaysian prime minister has been entirely divorced from the process of appointing judges or the Chief Justice. This involvement, while potentially contentious, reflects the interplay between executive influence and constitutional protocol, underscoring the need for a balanced approach to reform that respects both tradition and the imperatives of modern governance.
In conclusion, Malaysia’s pursuit of institutional reform demands a nuanced synthesis of constitutional theory, cultural sensitivity, and political pragmatism. While the call for change is perennial, its success hinges on the ability to navigate the delicate balance between doctrinal ideals and the practical realities of a diverse nation.