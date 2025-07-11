Share

Isn’t it a bit too late for Law and Institutional Reform Minister Azalina Othman to now suggest that Malaysia should study the appointment of judges in other countries before undertaking institutional reforms—particularly concerning the judiciary?

One wonders why Azalina is raising this point only now, especially when she had ample opportunity to propose such comparative studies long before the current controversy over judicial appointments involving Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Her timing is curious, if not politically convenient.

It appears that it took nine MPs from PKR, led by former minister Rafizi Ramli, to finally raise the alarm over the questionable manner in which judicial appointments are being made by the prime minister. Only after this internal revolt within the ruling coalition does Azalina find it necessary to speak of reform via foreign comparison.

To be clear, Malaysia can indeed benefit from studying judicial systems in other countries. Comparative perspectives have their place. However, when it comes to raising the mandatory retirement age of judges from the current 66 to 70 or beyond, there is little to be learned abroad that the Malaysian government doesn’t already know. The issue is not a lack of knowledge but a lack of political will.

The government has long been aware of the numerous proposals to increase the retirement age of judges. Had these been implemented, the country might have avoided the current constitutional and political crisis surrounding judicial appointments.

Institutional practices from abroad can be useful, but blindly mimicking them is not the same as reforming governance structures to ensure meaningful checks and balances among the three branches of government: the judiciary, the executive, and the legislature.

Malaysia’s core issue today is not unfamiliarity with foreign judicial systems. Rather, it is the overconcentration of power in the hands of the executive—specifically, the sitting prime minister—who advises the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the appointment and promotion of judges. This undermines the very idea of judicial independence and weakens the separation of powers.

The judiciary must be insulated from political interference. Yet, what we witness today is a dangerous tilt in power, where the prime minister’s influence over judicial appointments disrupts the balance that is essential in any functioning democracy.

Azalina should not misrepresent the true nature of the crisis. The growing dissatisfaction with Anwar is not because Malaysia has failed to study enough foreign models of judicial reform. The discontent stems from credible accusations of executive interference and the erosion of judicial independence.

Instead of deflecting attention, Azalina would do well to listen to what the nine PKR MPs are demanding: a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the alleged judicial interference by Anwar, and for the prime minister to appear before a parliamentary select committee to answer charges of abuse of power.

Avoiding these demands and offering diversionary suggestions about studying foreign systems may serve short-term political interests—but it does nothing to restore public confidence in the integrity of Malaysia’s democratic institutions.

