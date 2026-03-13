Share

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM)’s official Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) 2024, released in September 2025, Malaysia’s tourism industry contributed 15.1% to the country’s GDP in 2024. This was an increase from 14.9% in 2023, with the sector generating RM291.9 billion in economic output (up from RM271.9 billion the previous year).

This outshone Thailand where the economy has been particularly dependent on Tourism. Tourism in Thailand represented 12 percent of GDP in 2024. In 2025, Malaysia significantly outperformed Thailand in terms of international tourist/visitor arrivals, marking a shift where Malaysia became the top destination in Southeast Asia by volume for the second consecutive year. In 2024, Thailand had 32.9 million visitors, down from around 40 million per annum during pre-covid times and Malaysia had an unprecedented 42.2 million international arrivals representing and 11.2 percent increase from the year before and 20.4 percent rise on pre-covid times.

Tourism has been a star economic performer for Malaysia.

In 2025, Malaysia’s record 42.2 million international visitors were overwhelmingly from regional Asian countries, with the vast majority (around 85-90% historically and in recent trends) coming from neighboring or nearby markets due to proximity, land borders, visa-free policies, and strong connectivity. Approximately 11.87 million came from Singapore, 4.09 million from Indonesia, 2.82 million from Thailand, 2.69 million from China, and 1.39 million from Brunei.

The key economic drivers attracting tourism to Malaysia included visa-free entry (e.g., for China and India until at least 2026), excellent low-cost air/land connectivity from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brunei, where many arrivals from Singapore/Brunei/Indonesia/Thailand are short-stay or day-trippers (e.g., for groceries, leisure, or business), inflating volume compared to longer-haul destinations like Thailand.

Storm clouds have come over the horizon for Malaysian tourism

The Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) has risen significantly (appreciated) against the US Dollar (USD) over the last 4 months, from roughly early November 2025 to mid-March 2026. In November 2025 the USD/MYR exchange rate was 4.15-4.16. Now in March the exchange rate is 3.93. This represents a 5-5.5 percent rise over the last 4 months.

While many pundits are saying the rising Ringgit is great for the economy, the opposite is true for tourism. A 5.0 percent increase in the cost of the Ringgit is a great deterrent for tourism.

Secondly prices for fuel in Malaysia have drastically risen for those who come across by road. RON95 for foreigners rose on March 12 from RM 2.60 per litre to RM 3.27 per litre. This was a 26 percent increase in 24 hours.

Airfares are now facing drastic upward pressure from the oil supply situation from the Gulf War. Fuel driven price hikes are all ready on their way and expected to be between 10-15 percent. With poorer expectations for the economies in visitor source countries, Malaysian international tourism is expected to take a hit in 2026. This was expected to generate RM 329 billion income in tourist receipts. Tourism was mentioned as being a significant contributor to 2026 GDP, around 15-15.5 percent in budget paper projections.

The Visit Malaysia Year is underway for 2026 where 47 million visitors were referenced in the annual budget delivered by the finance minister Anwar Ibrahim last year.

With the current geo-political situation and potential recession moving across the world due to strained oil and gas supplies this part of the Malaysian budget estimates must be watched very closely. Any shortfalls will significantly affect overall budget figures and bring in lower GDP results from the original estimates.

The potential beneficiaries of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 would be retailers (52.9%), Food and beverage services (16.3%) covering restaurants, mamak stores, street food, and hotel F&B outlets, and service activities like hotels, spas, and other cultural services (13.3%). Tourism supports 3.5 million jobs in Malaysia which is 21.6 percent of total employment. Incoming taxes for the government were estimated to be in excess of RM 110 billion.

The tourism sector must be watched very closely over the next couple of months.

