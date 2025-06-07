Share

The establishment of a new umbrella organization to protect the rights of the Malays, led by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with the support of the opposition, reflects the growing concerns about the unstable political and economic situation of the country.

The PH-led coalition government that has been in power since 2022 has failed to deliver on its promises of institutional reform. Many in the Malay opposition circles think that the Madani government only knows how to talk but does not act. Leaders supporting this new initiative are increasingly concerned about what they perceive as Malay rights that are being eradicated and the lack of effective institutional protection.

Dr Mahathir argues that mechanisms in place to protect Malay interests lack “human agency” — meaning not enough leaders and fighters are truly active in ensuring this protection is implemented.

Establishing an umbrella body to protect and fight for the rights of the Malays—or more broadly, Bumiputera—is not a mistake. It only becomes problematic when the advocacy affects the rights of other races like China, India, etc. So far, there does not seem to be a fundamental argument against this initiative, as long as it respects the cultural diversity of the country.

Non-Malays make up about 40% of the population on the Peninsula—a significant demographic. While the Malays voice concern about their socio-economic standing, it should be acknowledged that the non-Malays also experience deeply marginalized feelings, perhaps even more severe in some contexts. They are not against the efforts of the Malays to get their legal rights, as long as it does not lead to their marginalization.

The fight for rights in Malaysia should not be limited by ethnic boundaries. Instead, it must be a collective, inclusive struggle for all Malaysians—regardless of race or religion—for social, economic and political justice.

The failure of the BN consociational model and PH multi-ethnic politics highlights the need for fresh thinking. The establishment of a Malay continuous umbrella initiative should not be seen as an end goal, but a beginning—an opportunity to imagine a new equitable framework in managing interracial relations.

Ultimately, any meaningful movement forward must be rooted in a collective commitment to the legitimate rights of every citizen. If those behind this new initiative were truly aware of the suffering of the non-Malays, then this effort could possibly evolve into something bigger—an inclusive push towards responsible governance and national unity that is more genuine than what the Madani government is offering now.

