The question before us is how we perceive the idea of an umbrella organisation aimed at protecting and advancing the political and economic rights of the Malays.

If this objective is viewed as an ultranationalist or right-wing endeavour, it risks being interpreted as divisive—an approach that does not augur well for the future of our country. However, if Malay unity is framed as a prerequisite for a broader national unity—one that is inclusive of Chinese, Indians, and others—then such an initiative need not be seen through a sectarian lens.

I have no quarrel with efforts by opposition Malay forces to come together to unite Malays across different socio-economic classes. In fact, the opposition is correct in asserting that the current government has not only failed the Malays, but also Malaysians as a whole.

While Malays may currently appear politically fragmented and disunited, there remains ample room for unity to be forged. However, as I have said before, any push for Malay unity must not be based on depriving non-Malays—the Chinese, Indians, and others—of their legitimate rights.

In this regard, I do not believe that the recent initiative by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to create a broader umbrella to protect and promote Malay interests is a zero-sum game that comes at the expense of others. Rather, this move could serve as a strategic foundation for a more inclusive national platform.

This is why I find the idea of a national consensus—as proposed by the PN leadership—to be promising. It aligns well with the concept of Malay unity, provided that this unity is not constructed in isolation but instead built in recognition of the multicultural fabric of our nation.

If understood correctly, the idea of national consensus should be seen in tandem with Malay unity. There appears to be an emerging understanding among Malay opposition forces that without the goodwill and support of the non-Malays, any vision of Malay unity may lack the legitimacy and weight needed to drive real change.

In other words, Malay unity cannot be an abstract or exclusionary concept. It must acknowledge and incorporate the aspirations and concerns of non-Malays. Only through such a coalition can national power be meaningfully attained and exercised in a way that benefits all Malaysians.

Without this broader recognition—particularly of the deteriorating rights and standing of non-Malay communities—the notion of Malay unity is a non-starter.

The political, economic, and social circumstances of today appear ripe for the opposition to champion a new national consensus—one that offers Malaysians of all races a more hopeful and inclusive alternative to the hypocritical and visionless Madani government.

After more than two years in power, the PH-led coalition has proven itself to be a government adrift—lacking mission, lacking vision. Reforms have stalled. Promises have faded. The time has come for a new political renaissance, grounded in a shared consensus between Malays and non-Malays, to pave the way for a better Malaysia.

