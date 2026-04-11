Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
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What most Western observers have missed in their analysis of the current situation vis a vis, Israel and Iran with the US as interloper on behalf of Israel is as follows:

One man has stepped into the most consequential negotiation of the decade. Iran did not dispatch a pliant diplomat. It sent a soldier: Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Parliament, former Revolutionary Guard commander, and a figure forged at the very core of Iranian power. He is no 'butter cookies' like JD Vance or the other 'professional negotiators or diplomats. He is a person with power and first hand experience on whats been happening to Iran.

Ghalibaf has run for president and lost, stepped aside strategically to back winners, and mastered the long game of survival and influence. His selection is no accident. It is a deliberate signal. When a nation seeks a swift compromise, it sends a flexible operator. When it intends to hold the line, it sends a man whose career embodies institutional resistance and unyielding resolve. Iran has chosen the latter.

A fragile ceasefire now holds. Indirect talks, channeled through back doors and third parties, hover between possibility and collapse. The asymmetry is stark. On one side sits an American administration advancing maximalist demands closely aligned with Israeli strategic interests, operating under layered domestic and allied pressures. On the other, Iran arrives with calculated confidence, its negotiator embodying a posture of endurance rather than concession.

Iran’s position is unambiguous. It demands full removal of economic sanctions, the return of frozen assets, unchallenged sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of global oil flows daily, and an ironclad guarantee that its core security architecture will remain intact. These are not opening bids. They are presented as essential endpoints. Tehran is not angling for the middle ground; it is defining the terms on which any durable arrangement must rest.

Its leverage is material, not rhetorical. The Strait is a physical choke point capable of convulsing the world economy. Decades of sanctions, while inflicting real hardship, have also hardened Iranian resilience: domestic industries, alternative trade networks, and workarounds that blunt dependence on Western finance. Iran negotiates not from desperation, but from demonstrated survival.

Yet a shadow looms over the table. Israel, absent from the room, views any meaningful accommodation with Iran as an existential threat. Its government has shown repeated willingness to act unilaterally, resuming operations despite ceasefires, prioritizing security imperatives over diplomatic momentum. The pattern is clear: provocation, strike, or assassination could unravel the process. Washington thus faces a profound contradiction: it cannot simultaneously deliver a lasting agreement with Iran and honor an ally whose definition of security may preclude any agreement at all.

Beneath the strategic maneuvering lie human realities. Families in southern Lebanon rebuild yet again under the threat of bombardment. Eighty-five million Iranians endure distorted economies, inflation, and restricted access to medicines. Americans, scarred by previous Middle Eastern entanglements, have little appetite for open-ended conflict. Gulf states, invested in stability for their own diversification and security, have quietly refused to serve as proxies in others’ games.

High-stakes diplomacy is never merely transactional. It is a theater of signaling. Ghalibaf’s presence tells Iranian citizens their leadership negotiates from strength, tells Washington that easy victories will not materialize, and tells Israel that external pressure will not fracture the regime. Whether Iran’s internal cohesion is as robust as projected matters less than the intent: in negotiations, projected confidence itself becomes leverage.

Western assumptions that removing hardliners would soften Iran have repeatedly proven flawed. The Islamic Republic’s institutions, Revolutionary Guard, missile programs, regional alliances, are built for continuity, not personal dependence. External pressure has often consolidated rather than fractured resolve. Ghalibaf, himself a survivor of assassination attempts, personifies that resilience.

The coming weeks will test whether diplomacy can master these structural contradictions or whether the region, exhausted by cycles of violence, will slide back into a conflict no party is fully equipped to contain. At stake is not pride or optics, but the possibility of stability for communities that have borne the human cost of geopolitical chess for far too long.

The question is whether those in the room possess the clarity and courage to recognize that reality before the window closes. If the US and its 'spoiled brat child' Israel does not know it is outgunned, outwitted and in a corner of its own making, God help us all.

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