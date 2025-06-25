Share

When people talk about Trump and strategy, they always refer to his signature book ‘The Art of the Deal’. However, if you want to understand Trump’s ‘New York’ style diplomacy, you must watch old WWE wrestling videos.

Iran was attacked by Israel on Friday June 13 ‘Pearl Harbor style’, as what Franklin D Roosevelt would have described as ‘a day of infamy’. Iranian officials were to meet with US officials to negotiate an agreement on the coming Sunday.

At first Trump said he knew nothing about Israel’s attack on Iran, but very quickly became partisan on his ‘Truth’ account. Then Trump said he would enter the war to take out Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The world came to hate Israel and hate Trump even more. Trump was a war monger. Conservate commentators talked of Trump taking the world into WWIII.

Then the day came with B2 bombers flying straight from Missouri in the continental United States all the way into Iran to take out the Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. At first Trump had done the unbelievable. But as details came out, Iran had not attacked the US attack forces on the way in or on the way out. IS the US that good?

The Iran bombing was a USD 250 million production, bigger than Ben Hur.

Trump gloated and said all the Iranian nuclear sites have been obliterated and there is no longer any Iranian nuclear program and no reason to fight. Everyone was waiting for an Iranian retaliation. They chose Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, bombing some open space there.

The amazing thing is both the US and Iranians warned each other of their respective attacks. Trump said there was no need to retaliate and there was a ceasefire arranged by him to commence within a few hours. All this was achieved without any leaks while the rest of the world thought WWIII was about to commence.

The whole escapade looked so real, not many saw what really happened. Trump gave it all away when he said he had obliterated all of Iran’s nuclear facilities. This justified him saying there is no longer any reason for a war anymore, taking the wind out of Netanyahu’s sails.

Trump stitched up Netanyahu and saved Israel from him

The whole operation was aimed at stitching up Netanyahu. Trump had to please the Israel lobby in the US, some of his biggest donors. There is also the Israel lobby in the Congress and the Israeli deep state within government itself.

Trump attacked and bombed Iran, keeping his word. What they really got was skilful (or reckless) theatre WWE style. To do this Trump had managed to ‘nod nod wink wink’ with the Iranians in secret, even to some of his closest advisors. His secretary of state Marco Rubio had to play a role, had the director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Ironically, Israel’s attack on Iran was really about destroying as much of its military capability as it can, as well as trying to trigger regime change. The Israeli attack did the opposite. And karma is a bitch. Israels economy is in tatters, the military licking its wounds, losing much of its perceived potency, and if you want to talk about regime change, Netanyahu’s political life should now be coming to a quick end.

Israel has been liberated from Netanyahu, who inflicted so much unnecessary pain and suffering on his own people. Netanyahu must accept the blame and step down or be removed as prime minister.

In this regard, Trump has saved Israel from being destroyed any further in a completely unnecessary war engineered just to prolong Netanyahu’s power. Trump has finished him off.

For Trump, he nearly lost all his MAGA supporters. Only the diehard stood with him. Only Trump can do what Trump does in getting a ceasefire between two nations, which were ready to fight it out to the end. Had it continued Israel would have ceased to exist.

Trump won’t get any Nobel prize for this, nor will he get any Academy Award either, which is more apt for this performance. Trump also stuck it up Israel, which the Palestinian supporters will never acknowledge. He is the only one who did. Trump will now become Iran’s latest friend.

For those who are into policy and go-political affairs, its time to go through the archives of WWE.

Trump’s attack on Iran.

