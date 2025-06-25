Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

Bill Price
3h

Israel would have ceased to exist? You have to be kidding me. The current situation was engineered over the past year. Wiping out Hamas and Hezbollah was the first step in making the direct attack on Iran possible. You're right the Israeli action last week make it possible for the US attack on the nuclear sites. Without the Israeli attacks the US bombing could not have occurred.

President Trump is a bit of a wildcard, however, if the nuclear sites do appear NOT to be destroyed you can be he will try again...and again. What is there to lose? No one wants Iran to have any kind of nuclear capability, so while there may be protests and obligatory condemnation of future action against the sites they will happen regardless. Iran has no friends capable of or interested in doing anything, and Trump has nothing to lose.

