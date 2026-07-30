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Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), became the public face of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 response under both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. His role in shaping policies on masks, lockdowns, vaccines, and origins of the virus has made him a polarizing figure. Supporters credit him with helping navigate a once-in-a-century pandemic, while critics accuse him of misleading the public on key issues, including natural origin versus lab-leak hypotheses and U.S.-funded research in China.

On July 29, 2026, Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in a highly anticipated hearing chaired by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). Instead of answering questions about gain-of-function research, NIH funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), or his earlier statements,

Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times. He cited Sen. Paul’s long-standing calls for accountability and described the hearing as an attempt to entrap him.

This occurred despite a preemptive pardon granted by President Biden in January 2025, shielding Fauci from federal prosecution related to his COVID-19 activities from 2014 onward. Biden framed the pardon as protection against politically motivated investigations, emphasizing Fauci’s decades of public service.

In response to the hearing, President Trump stated he respects Biden’s pardon and will not challenge its validity, including questions about whether an autopen was used.

Trump acknowledged the pardon’s power while noting his own disagreements with Fauci during the pandemic. This stance has drawn sharp criticism from some supporters who feel it represents a betrayal and allows Fauci to evade full accountability.

Debates over gain-of-function research remain central. Documents and congressional reviews have shown that NIH, under Fauci’s NIAID, funded EcoHealth Alliance projects involving bat coronaviruses at WIV. Critics argue this constituted gain-of-function work enhancing viral transmissibility or pathogenicity was potentially violating a Obama-era pause, and that Fauci’s 2021 congressional denials were misleading.

Fauci and NIH have maintained the funded work did not meet the strict regulatory definition of gain-of-function of concern. The lab-leak theory, once dismissed by many, is now considered plausible by several U.S. intelligence agencies, though no definitive proof links the pandemic directly to WIV experiments.

Public frustration lingers over shifting guidance, economic and social costs of lockdowns, and eroded trust in institutions. Many seek not just answers but justice.

State-level efforts continue. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced an investigation into Fauci shortly after the hearing, citing his “lack of candor” before Congress. “It’s past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID,” Uthmeier stated. Such probes could explore issues within state jurisdiction, though federal protections limit their reach.

Fauci’s congressional appearance and Trump’s position on the pardon have not closed the book on COVID-era controversies. They highlight deep divisions over science, accountability, and governance that persist years after the acute crisis. As investigations proceed at state levels and in Congress which potentially may include contempt proceedings, as the demand for transparency endures, even if full federal prosecution appears foreclosed.

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