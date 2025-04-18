Trump’s misreading of China’s resolve
This could be a legacy breaker
One could interpret US President Donald Trump’s tariff imposition on some 49 countries as an invitation to negotiate their respective trade positions with the United States. The response of most countries has been to take up the invitation very seriously.
With three months into the Trump presidency, there has been very little high level diplomatic contact with China. Its as if the White House has been almost totally absorbed with Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen, Panama, and Greenland.
There was some expectation that Trump may seek an early meeting with his counterpart, China’s President Xi Jinping. However, this has not happened with just about the only public comment coming out of Trump’s cabinet was Secretary of State Marco Rubio, talking about peace in the Taiwan Strait with Japan and South Korea. A little provocative so early into the administration.
Then, a few weeks later came Trump’s unilateral proclamation with the ranting about how the United States have been taken advantage of by the rest of the world for so long. Trump added China to his list, before there was any meeting, talks, negotiation between China and the United States. This amounted to a surprise hit from the left side.
Had Trump afforded China with the same position he gave Russia, i.e. “Zero rise” in tariffs, there would have been a much better opportunity to negotiate a whole new trade deal with China. Now, after the ‘tit for tat’ tariff hikes between the two countries, any future negotiations will be focused upon bring back normality, rather than striking a completely new deal that progresses the China-US relationship.
In February, there was talk that some form of Yalta 2.0 would occur between President Putin of Russia, President Xi of China, and Trump. Such a meeting had the potential to be a legacy builder, as it could have laid out the ‘spheres of influence’ between the three powers for the next 50 years.
In addition, the Trump administration appears to be in some disarray over the tariffs. There appears to be some divide among Trump’s closest advisors on the subject. There is also a bleak unappreciation of the histories and cultures of the Asian region, especially the realities within China today. China is a country staked in high national pride, which has been grossly underestimated. Trump’s imposition of tariffs upon China is seen as an assault with insult.
If one insults a compatriot, one should expect a similar reaction in return. A ‘tit for tat’ response quickly came from China.
The feeling in Beijing is that Trump has acted like a ‘circus ring master’. He is being mocked all around China, seen as a ‘barbarian’, while the stature of President Xi Jinping just rose higher.
The Trump administration has forgotten when China placed tariffs on Australian barley, beef, cotton, lamb, lobsters, and wine, when it felt insulted by Australia a few years ago. They forgot the ‘wolf warrior’ style China could act with. The former Morrison government in Australia can vouch for that when all ministerial contacts were cut for a couple of years. Trump advisors had forgotten this. Now China has placed a ban on the export of rare earth metals to the United States, which is critical to the US economy. The Trump administration is very quickly developing costly contingencies to safeguard supply.
The hard-handed approach of Trump, appears to have not considered the consequences. China’s trade with the United States is 15 percent of its total world trade. This amounts to 2.5 percent of China’s GDP. Goods made in China represent 16.5 percent of US imports.
The victim of the tariffs is not China, but US transnational companies manufacturing in China for the US market. US consumers will feel the brunt of the tariffs, as they will in effect be the people who are paying them. US companies cannot just simply relocate back to the United States to manufacture.
Boeing has seen a cancellation of orders from China, which have been replaced by aircraft locally built in China. Boeing may never see it’s China business ever return.
Meanwhile, China is moving closer to a much larger economic and trade deal with the European Union, and President Xi is just completing a visit to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia for building goodwill and trade.
Of concern to China is the US position on Iran, which is a member of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Russia recently signed a strategic partner agreement with Russia. Any disturbance of Iranian trade would run against China’s interests.
There is no way the Chinese will take the initiative to speak to US leaders. US communication with China is now going backwards, making the China-US relationship sour.
Its very difficult to see how the White House can get out of the corner it has painted itself into with China. The US will learn that it’s the US that needs China, more than China needs the US. There needs to be some sort of ‘gestalt’ moment on the White House to realize this.
Otherwise, the Trump faux pas with China could lead a similar devastation that the Biden evacuation from Afghanistan did for the Biden administration.
While history will remember Putin and Xi, it’s beginning to look like Trump may not be joining them on the same stage. There is a risk that Trump’s tariff move on China has weakened him, rather strengthened him seeking legacy.
Yes agree
What most media commentators and "political oberservs and scientists" fail to observe is that it is not Donald Trump that drives this initiative and US foreign policy in containing the menace of China. As much as the pro Democrats and old guard US media and its politicians would like the world to believe that a singular person in the White House runs the world through the US like a dictator of old. Not so. Never ever was one.Not even with Richard Nixon the last of the old white dictators.
Donald Trump is the first amongst equals (EU included) who is prepared to take the Mongols on in the economic war.
In 1987 France approached Lee Kuan Yew to ask him to bring his influence to bear on an avaracious China who like a swarm of locusts was buying up all the steel, iron ore, coking coal, timber, cement and anythig else it could suck up like a giant vacuum cleaner driving up prices that Europe could no longer compete with or afford to pay for. No one else paid attention to this menace. Not till recently.
Many American business houses were quite content with bigger profits through cheaper labour and lesser costs and investment. They did this by outsourcing their manufacturing to China. The West continued to pander to the Chinese in an effort to use the Chinese as a bulwark against Soviets and later Chinese expansion.
Both China and Russia bitten before by the same beast decided they had to play their cards close to their chests which is what they've been doing.
The Trump administration have now decided to call the bluff of the Chinese and in so doing are curtailing the worst element in US inflation and its drain of foreign exchange. Cheap consumer goods from China. Thats the pain for an indolent luxury addicted US population. If China does not relent, the US will starve its forex rsources at the source and force it to dip into its reserves. Not a bad strategy. Simple but strong.