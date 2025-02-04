Share

Once again, US President Donald Trump has waded into the Palestinian issue, proposing radical solutions from a staunchly pro-Israel stance. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect on January 19, is set to last 42 days, during which both sides have committed to negotiating further steps towards a resolution. However, the US president expressed skepticism about its longevity, noting the scale of destruction in Gaza.

According to Trump, Gaza has been so thoroughly devastated that it needs to be rebuilt in an entirely different manner. He suggested that Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan should take in more Palestinian refugees to help bring order to the region. During discussions with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Trump conveyed his desire for the kingdom to accommodate more people, describing the situation in Gaza as “a complete mess.” He also intends to raise the issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Trump views the relocation of Gaza’s residents to Arab countries as a temporary or even long-term solution. He believes it could offer Palestinians a “fresh start” and contribute to regional stability. However, official Jordanian sources, when commenting on his statement, did not mention the refugee issue – an omission that reflects the reception of Trump’s proposals in the Arab world.

According to UN data, Jordan already hosts more than 2.39 million Palestinian refugees, while the total number worldwide is around 5.9 million. The prospect of further relocation raises serious concerns within the international community, as well as among Arab states, which have traditionally advocated for resolving the conflict through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Nevertheless, Trump, adhering to his pro-Israel stance, continues to push for his own vision of a settlement – one that could dramatically reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

Additionally, Trump criticized the approach of the administration of former US President Joe Biden, arguing that the lack of a clear strategy led to a further escalation of the conflict. He claimed that during his previous term in office, the US maintained a tougher stance against Palestinian movements, which, in his view, kept the situation under control. Trump also recalled his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US Embassy there – an action that provoked a strong backlash from the Arab world but was warmly welcomed by the Israeli government.

Furthermore, the president noted that a potential resettlement of Palestinians could be carried out with international support, including financial backing from the US and its allies. However, this idea has already met resistance from several nations concerned about the destabilizing effects of mass migration and the economic burden on host countries.

Thus, Trump’s position on the Palestinian issue remains exceedingly rigid and overwhelmingly focused on Israel’s interests. Rather than supporting the creation of an independent Palestinian state, he envisions a drastic demographic shift in the region – an approach that has sparked intense debate within the international community and among Arab leaders.

‘The deal of the century’ – Trump’s first failed attempt

In January 2020, during his first term as president, Trump unveiled his ambitious plan to resolve one of the longest-standing and most complex conflicts of modern times – the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. Dubbed the “deal of the century” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it was presented as an unprecedented opportunity to achieve peace and stability in the region. Officially called ‘Peace to Prosperity’, the plan was part of Trump’s broader effort to redefine traditional Middle Eastern diplomacy. The unveiling took place in a grand ceremony at the White House and was attended by Netanyahu. The Palestinian leadership was not even invited to the discussion – an omission that immediately sparked criticism, as no peace agreement can succeed without the participation of both sides.

Under the terms of the plan, Israel was granted significant strategic and territorial advantages. Jerusalem was officially recognized as Israel’s “undivided and eternal capital,” contradicting previous international agreements and directly opposing Palestinian claims to East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. While the proposal nominally offered Palestine statehood, it came with severe restrictions on its sovereignty. The envisioned Palestinian state was to be demilitarized, with no control over its borders or airspace, and large portions of the West Bank would remain under Israeli control. In exchange, Palestinians were offered land in the Negev Desert – an arid and largely uninhabitable region with little potential for agriculture or development. The plan also promised a $50 billion investment into the Palestinian economy, intended to boost infrastructure, business, and social programs as compensation for territorial losses.

The response to the proposal was predictable. Israel welcomed it enthusiastically, with Netanyahu calling it a historic step toward security and prosperity. However, Palestinians viewed it as nothing short of an act of surrender and rejected it outright. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the plan, declaring that the ‘deal of the century’ was not a peace proposal, but an imposed capitulation that disregarded the rights of the Palestinian people. He insisted that Palestinians would never accept conditions unilaterally dictated by the US and Israel. In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, tensions in the region escalated, with mass protests erupting across Palestinian territories and several militant groups vowing retaliation.

The international response to the plan was deeply divided. The EU questioned its viability, saying it contradicted previous peace initiatives and UN resolutions in support of a two-state solution. The UN reiterated that any peace negotiations must involve the full consent of both parties rather than being imposed from the outside. However, some Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, cautiously welcomed the initiative as an early sign of the diplomatic shifts that later led to the normalization of relations between these states and Israel.

Despite grand proclamations and Israeli support, the ‘deal of the century’ ultimately remained unrealized. The Palestinian leadership refused to engage, and mounting international pressure made implementation impossible. However, the mere existence of the plan left a lasting impact on Middle Eastern politics. It accelerated the transformation of regional alliances and helped Israel strengthen its global standing. In the end, a proposal intended to bring peace only underscored the depth of divisions and the formidable challenges in resolving a conflict that has remained one of the most intractable issues in global politics for decades.

What is the true message behind these initiatives?

Trump’s initiatives reveal that his efforts to address the Palestinian issue were never about finding a fair or balanced solution for all sides. Instead, his policies were centered on strengthening Israel’s position and forging a solid alliance between the Jewish state and key US allies in the Middle East. At the heart of this strategy were the Abraham Accords, brokered by the Trump administration in 2020. These agreements were hailed as a historic breakthrough in Middle Eastern diplomacy, leading to the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. The US promoted these accords as a step toward peace and stability, but in reality, they served three major strategic objectives: Legitimizing Israel in the region by breaking its diplomatic isolation, building an anti-Iran bloc by aligning pro-American Arab states with Israel, and minimizing US military costs by encouraging regional allies to take on greater security responsibilities.

However, the greatest flaw of the Abraham Accords was their complete disregard for the Palestinian issue. Palestinians were left on the losing side, as Israel’s normalization with Arab states took place without fulfilling the long-standing demand for Palestinian statehood. This signaled that, for many Arab governments, the Palestinian cause was no longer a priority, though among the general public, support for Palestine remained strong. One of Trump’s key ambitions was to bring Saudi Arabia into the accords, given its status as the most influential Arab nation and a longtime US ally. While Riyadh maintained informal ties with Israel, it refused to officially sign the agreements, insisting that normalization could only happen once the Palestinian issue was resolved. In response, the Trump administration attempted to entice Saudi Arabia with security guarantees and advanced US weapons, including F-35 fighter jets.

Trump’s broader vision was to establish a Middle Eastern equivalent of NATO, a US-led regional alliance that would reduce Washington’s military spending while integrating Israeli military technology into the defense strategies of Arab states. However, despite growing ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, official recognition never materialized due to deep-rooted political and ideological barriers. At the governmental level, nations that signed the accords justified their decision with economic and strategic interests. However, public opinion proved far more complex, as the Arab street remained overwhelmingly sympathetic to Palestinians and largely opposed to open cooperation with Israel. The Palestinian issue continues to hold significant emotional and political weight in the Arab world, despite attempts by some governments to downplay its relevance.

Trump’s policies faced several fundamental challenges. First, ignoring the Palestinian question only fueled resentment and radicalization across the Arab world. Second, any sudden shift toward Israel risked triggering mass protests within Arab nations, threatening the stability of ruling regimes. Third, the Jerusalem issue remained an explosive topic for Muslims globally, given its status as Islam’s third holiest site. Finally, strengthening Israel and its pro-American allies risked further empowering Iran and its network of regional partners, escalating tensions and potentially leading to renewed conflicts.

Trump remains the most pro-Israel president in American history, aligning himself with the far-right Israeli agenda, particularly that of Netanyahu. He did not merely support Israel but actively enabled its expansionist ambitions, legitimizing the annexation of the Golan Heights, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and proposing a peace plan that overwhelmingly favored Israeli interests while undermining Palestinian sovereignty. The core weakness of his approach was his reliance on financial incentives rather than meaningful diplomatic reconciliation. He assumed that Arab nations could be bought into accepting Israeli dominance through economic investments and trade deals. However, while Arab elites may be pragmatic, the broader Arab-Muslim world remains unwilling to abandon the Palestinian cause in exchange for economic benefits alone.

Ultimately, Trump’s strategy for resolving the Palestinian issue amounted to removing it from the global agenda, replacing it with diplomatic deals that primarily benefited Israel and its allies. However, this did not resolve the root causes of the conflict – it merely exposed the short-sighted nature of Washington’s strategic vision. While the US hopes to create a Middle Eastern NATO that secures its interests, the long-term sustainability of this project remains uncertain. Tensions in the region remain high, and the Palestinian issue remains a ticking time bomb – one that will inevitably resurface and demand the world’s attention once again.

By Murad Sadygzade, President of the Middle East Studies Center, Visiting Lecturer, HSE University (Moscow).

