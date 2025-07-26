Share

With an over whelming turnout to the “Turun Anwar” rally today centering on Dataran Merdeka, it was clearly evident who the winner was.

With the conspicuous absence of the “reformasi” crowd, the massive turnout was dominated by loyal followers of PAS, who came out from all parts of the peninsula.

PAS has come out in force making a symbolic statement that politics in Malaya will be different now. It wasn’t about prime minister Anwar Ibrahim leaving office. It was about who will rule Malaysia in the future.

For some idea of crowd size.

Malaysia now faces a cross-section where there are three ways to go.

1. A modern ‘reformis’ Malaysia

The decline of Anwar’s influence and respect from the people, also signals the end of pursuing ‘reformasi’. The spirit of ‘reformasi’ wasn’t in the crowd, and those who support a reformed Malaysia no longer think that it’s worth it.

Amanah and PKR will struggle to be relevant after the next general election. The parties will be directionless and dwindle to almost nothing just like MCA did. The DAP will lose support but still have good representation in parliament, and will probably be alone, just like it used to in the 1970s and 1980s.

2. A Malaysia ruled by the elite for the elite

Essentially under the Barisan Nasional and later Madani governments, Malaysia had a government that served the establishment before the people. Anwar Ibrahim is not a member of the establishment, but acted loyally as their agent. This is more of the same, sprinkled with enough Islam to placate the Islamists. Malaysia is being run by people in their 70s and 80s. They serve special interests and use ‘crumbs’ to keep the people happy, while the elite quip and rape the country.

Malaysia, represented by UMNO rules in this manner. The ‘unity government’ is just a hybrid for UMNO.

3. Towards an Islamic state

Today showed all where the future of Malaysia will go. There are even groups represented today that see the skewed democracy Malaysia has been practicing just doesn’t work. These people are now the reformists who want a better Malaysia in their vision.

Two generations of education have created this ideology, which is actually a theology. You will be shocked how many people sympathize with the idea, because for them its pure Islam which offers real solutions. The civil service is full of such sympathizers. You can argue with them or shot the messenger (the writer), but won’t change their dreams for what they believe should be the future of Malaysia.

Turun Anwar’ today has put a challenge down to the whole establishment and the institutions that make it up (they know who they are). The people said they want something better and looked around to see so many others think like them. It wasn’t the speakers on the truck that replaced the stage that made the difference.

Today was the start of a Malaysian revolution. A revolution that will sweep the old Malaysia away.

