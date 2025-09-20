Share

Malaysia’s economy is slowing down much faster than most are presently acknowledging. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) didn’t lower the OPR last month on the basis of a steady economy. BNM is looking at forecasts rather than actual results.

There are two indicators that point to dark clouds on Malaysia’s economic horizon.

The August international trade figures just came out. The media has pointed out the 1.9% growth in exports and trade surplus of RM 16.3 billion. This is portrayed as great news.

However, there were general expectations for a rise in exports of 3.8%, which was just too optimistic. This figure doesn’t show strong and steady demand that the budget figures and BNM forecasts were made from. Exports are far below these expectations.

What is more serious is the fall in imports of 5.9%. This is reflective of weakening demand a few months ago, when companies made their orders to overseas companies that arrived in Malaysian ports during September. Domestic demand is taking a hard fall.

The second issue is that demand for Malaysian Government Bonds is weakening. Government bonds provide the government with the ability to borrow and finance the government budget. The monthly bid-to-cover ratio has fallen substantially, from 3.0 to just below 2.0 in September. So far this year, the government has raised RM 93 billion from these bonds to finance the 2025 budget deficit.

This is preventing BNM from lowering the OPR which SMSEs and home owners desperately need at this time. The government may have difficulty borrowing in 2026, which it needs to run the programs it wants.

If the bid-to-cover ratio falls any further, the government might find it has a finance crisis, which will affect the framing of the 2026 budget.

