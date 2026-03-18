Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Paul Leow's avatar
Paul Leow
7h

PMX, the Defence Minister and our Foreign Minister are clueless as to how to handle diplimatic issues related to the US War on Iran. It certainly looks like Malaysian condemnation of the US murder of 170+ primary schoolgirls in Iran ring rather hollow and indicates that PMX's actions are performative rather than sincere and humanitarian. In short he has been a disgrace in this respect. All talk but no substantive action or sincerity.

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Mradrianlim's avatar
Mradrianlim
11h

None. Nothing to worry about.

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