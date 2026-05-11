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As I am trying to find out why I am banned form leaving Thailand and undo this so I have freedom to travel once again.

There are two things I wish to bring your attention to as they are both going to greatly influence the way the next election will go.

A pardon for Najib Razak

Najib was originally sentenced to 12 years in 2020. In early 2024, the Pardons Board (under the previous King) granted a partial pardon, halving it to 6 years and reducing the fine. He has been serving this in Kajang Prison since August 2022. Back in November Najib was given another 15-year sentence in a major 1MDB-related trial (abuse of power and money laundering).

Groups within UMNO are actively pushing for a full pardon, with many divisions submitting motions for it. UMNO leaders like Deputy PM Zahid Hamidi have publicly expressed hope for one.

The YDPA can grant it. Whether it happens depends on political support, the Pardons Board/King’s view, and timing. Some argue that Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeow will staunchly oppose any such move by the board. However, she is just one member with no veto power. Any pardon given to Najib would reflect very badly on Hannah Yeow and the DAP across the board.

A pardoned Najib before the general election releases a wild card. Najib is one of the few UMNO people that the Malays will listen to in the rural hustings. He will definitely be portrayed as a freed political prisoner, in some sense playing a similar role Anwar Ibrahim once played.

With a pardon Najib would be eligible to run as a candidate and will generate massive publicity. With the current political scene Najib could easily become a de facto opposition leader and take the fight right up to the prime minister.

Najib would electrify a Barisan Nasional campaign

A group is preparing a massive electoral fraud operation

A couple of sources have informed me that a massive well financed operation is getting ready to intervene into the next Malaysian general election process. Electoral tampering drastically changed the result of the last Thai general election, where evidence of fraud is difficult to establish.

These same forces are involved in strategizing a similar Malaysian project for a certain political party. There are ‘black contractors’ ready to move ballot boxes full of fraudulent votes into the ballot counting process on election night. The key target will be during early voting.

This will create a surprise result that no election surveys will predict.

Electoral fraud is very sophisticated and the recent Thai election indicates that extra safety provisions are required.

These are important issues I wanted to bring your attention to.