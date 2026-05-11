Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Price's avatar
Bill Price
2h

Shenanigans like those you mentioned sometimes backfire on governments and they find themselves in much more trouble with the rakyat than they bargained for. Although it may have been like this for a long time, it feels like there is diminishing tolerance for things like springing Najib or bringing UMNO back to prominence. Pardoning Najib would destroy respect for the royal institution. I can't see that any king would go along with such a move. However, I'm an outsider and am often wrong about what seems normal when it comes to Malaysia.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture