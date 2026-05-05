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Gopal Raj Kumar
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The Costly Vanity of Malaysia’s Elite Aspirants

At the heart of Malaysia’s frantic pursuit of foreign degrees lies a deep-seated vanity among the middle and upper classes. Too many chase prestige and elevated social status rather than committing to genuine vocations in service of their nation and fellow citizens. They acquire overseas qualifications with little scrutiny of the institutions’ credibility, the degrees’ practical utility, or their relevance to Malaysia’s actual needs. This is not ambition — it is self-deception dressed in academic robes.

Britain has never genuinely reckoned with, apologised for, or made amends for its often duplicitous and exploitative colonial record in Malaysia and the region. Yet segments of the Malaysian elite, particularly among the upper-class Malays, Chinese, and Indians, retain an almost slavish reverence for all things British.

This lingering cultural cringe, this colonial hangover, continues to shape aspirations long after the Union Jack was lowered. As the adage goes, a fool unwilling to learn from history is doomed to repeat it, and remain a fool.

Blaming the NEP alone for this phenomenon misses the deeper truth. The worship of the foreign is embedded in the psyche of these classes. It is a status symbol, a shortcut to perceived superiority, and a convenient escape from confronting the shortcomings of the local system.

A five-minute conversation with many UK-trained Malaysian lawyers is often sufficient to reveal the gap between credential and competence , (Tommy Thomas and Ambiga Srinivasan) and the same pattern repeats across other professions filled by “semi-literate” graduates of foreign institutions whose degrees outshine their actual knowledge and skills.

The solution is not to keep exporting bright young Malaysians to be half-educated abroad and then imported back as expensive, semi-competent professionals. Malaysia must urgently import and invest in high-calibre academics and educators who can rebuild and elevate its own education system to rival the best overseas universities. Only by creating institutions of genuine excellence at home can the country break this cycle of vanity, dependency, and mediocrity.

Until then, the mad rush will continue, producing hollow credentials, misplaced loyalty, and a nation that still measures its worth through the approving gaze of former masters. Malaysia deserves better than educated fools in foreign robes. It needs thinkers, builders, and leaders rooted in reality, not romanticised paper qualifications.

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