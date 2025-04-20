UM Bans Academic Forum, Stifling Freedom of Expression
Persatuan Pemuda Baharu Universiti Malaya (UMANY)’s Statement
Cooment: The mainstream press and news portals are no longer “allowed” to carry such stories. Will the last person fighting for Academic freedom please turn off the light when they leave the room.
On April 18, the University of Malaya administration instructed UMANY to cancel its planned academic forum titled “Malaysia’s Identity Crisis: Is Malaysia A Secular Country or a Religious Country?” The administration cited that the forum involved “3R” issues (religion, race, and royalty) which are deemed sensitive and potentially disruptive to campus harmony.
Lim Jing Jet, President of UMANY and Deputy President of the UM Student Union (UMSU), strongly condemned the administration’s intervention in student affairs, accusing it of attempting to suppress academic freedom and turning the university into a zone of intellectual censorship.
In 2023, then-Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim publicly stated that Malaysia is neither a secular state nor an Islamic state. In light of that, UMANY's forum was intended to be a rigorous academic discussion on Malaysia’s constitutional framework and identity. However, the administration’s justification of sensitivity under the “3R” label has, in UMANY’s view, grossly infringed on freedom of expression, academic freedom, and student organizational autonomy.
UMANY challenges the University of Malaya with the following questions:
1. Is constitutional issues no longer permissible in academic settings?
2. Are students not allowed to explore the nation’s direction on legitimate platforms?
3. Has UM abandoned its mission of being a world-class university, content to become a zone of intellectual silence?
If a country wishes to progress, and if society seeks maturity, then universities must be spaces for free thought and rational discussion, not enclosed institutions that fear controversy and avoid difficult truths. The essence of a university is its courage to confront complexity and sensitivity, which is how it nurtures critical and independent citizens.
UMANY refuses to be silenced. We reject the misuse of “sensitivity” as a cover for cowardice and submission. UM’s academic freedom cannot be erased with the wave of a hand, and freedom of speech is not a tool to be discarded at your convenience. When the system fears the questions, we must ask them louder and clearer.
Campus Democracy, Student Autonomy,
April 19, 2025
UMANY.
