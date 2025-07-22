Share

Comment: We are heading into an exciting time in Malaysian politics with some shifting political alliances and release of Najib Razak very soon.

Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi may soon earn the image of a politician who cannot differentiate between outright lies and facts.

In his recent Facebook posting, he ridiculed Bersatu for calling a meeting of political parties not aligned with the government, in an attempt to forge a united opposition front against the Madani government.

He not only mocked Bersatu for inviting leaders of what he termed “mosquito” political parties, but also questioned the participation of Urimai’s chairman P. Ramasamy, a former DAP member and former Deputy Chief Minister of Penang, and P. Waytha Moorthy, the president of MAP and a former Hindraf leader.

Puad, in his usual characteristic Umno fashion, falsely claimed that PAS did not participate in the gathering because the party opposed these Indian-based political parties due to their support for ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Racism)—

an issue PAS has historically rejected.

He fails miserably to realise that Urimai is not yet a registered political party and was only formed two years ago. Come November 2025, Urimai—or the United Rights of the Malaysian Party—will mark its two-year anniversary.

Urimai was refused registration, likely due to its vocal stance as part of the opposition front.

As for MAP’s supposed support of ICERD, this is a matter best clarified by its president, Waytha Moorthy. Puad may be a gung-ho Umno leader, but he conveniently ignores his own party’s questionable alliance with DAP—a party once considered Umno’s sworn political enemy. The allure of political power and positions has pushed leaders like Puad to overlook past hostilities, embracing instead what is now a marriage of convenience with DAP.

Rather than commenting on PAS’s absence from Bersatu’s recent meeting, wouldn’t it be wiser for Puad to justify Umno’s alliance with DAP—a partnership still widely opposed by the party’s Malay grassroots?

If PAS is truly against Urimai and MAP, then why did the party previously participate in the “Secretariat for the Defence of the Judiciary,” alongside leaders Ramasamy and Waytha Moorthy?

Puad’s sudden interest in Bersatu’s united front initiative signals a growing fear that Umno is steadily losing ground among the Malays.

Umno’s obsession with the royal addendum enabling house arrest for former Prime Minister Najib Razak only reflects the party’s internal dilemma. Puad, acting as Umno’s unofficial loudspeaker, is merely trying to project political relevance amid rising discontent with the party among Malay voters.

The house arrest arrangement for Najib may provide Umno with temporary leverage, but it does little to resolve its credibility crisis.

In the meantime, Puad would do well to refrain from relying on lies and half-truths in his attempts to re-establish Umno’s political standing.

Subscribe Below: