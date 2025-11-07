Share

Students taking class actions allege that two top Australian universities have misled students concerning unaccredited degrees they offered. University of Newcastle and University of Western Sydney are being sued in the NSW Supreme Court for failing to accredit their degrees and misleading potential students with deceptive conduct in running these degree courses. Students claim they have gone into AUD 50,000 debt through the HECS scheme to study for degrees that they cannot obtain jobs within in the engineering and health industries after gradualtion.

The two courses are University of Newcastle’s Bachelor of Medical Engineering (Honours) and University of Western Sydney’s Master of Advanced Imaging (MRI). Many students face unemployment in the fields they studied for, leading to financial and emotional stress.

Both universities are alleged to have promoted their qualifications as accredited and eligible for professional recognition. Students were told at a later stage that this was not the case and the degrees were unaccredited. University of Newcastle did eventually receive provisional accreditation, but only for students enrolling after 2020. The universities deny publishing statements that said their degrees were accredited. They deny negligence. The universities also denied that lack of accreditation impacted the students’ ability to gain employment in the fields of their study.

This is not the only Australian university alleged to be offering uncredited degrees. A class-action was taken against James Cook University in 2023, alleging the financial services major was unaccredited.

In Malaysia, there have also been cases.

In June 2024, reports emerged in Malaysian media about at least six engineering degree programs at six private higher education institutions (IPTS) that lost their accreditation from the Engineering Accreditation Council (EAC) under the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM). These programs are no longer recognized for professional engineering registration, affecting graduates’ eligibility to practice as professional engineers.

In the above cases, enrolled students can complete their studies, but degrees won’t qualify for BEM graduate engineer status. Unlike Australia, no refunds or lawsuits have been mentioned, but affected parties were advised to contact KPT for remediation options.

University Malaysia Perlis was unable to gain accreditation for 6 engineering degrees back in 2005. The accreditation problem was related to challenges faced by the university balancing curriculum alignment with accreditation standards and implementing outcome-based education templates. This issue affected graduates’ ability to enter the civil service as the degrees were not recognized by the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM). This issue was eventually rectified by dedicated management at the time working on solving the curriculum issues to gain MQA accreditation and BEM recognition. Students who graduated before the issue was solved had to return to the university to undertake a 6-month course gain recognition. UNIMAP paid the costs.

A glut of unaccredited ‘professional qualifications’

The CEO of the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) Dr Mohammad Shatar said that Malaysian higher education institutions (HEI) need to stop offering executive programs for professionals that use names such as those within the Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF) for certificate, diploma, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, that are not accredited. Dr Mohammad reiterated that executive programmes HEIs offer must comply with current regulations such as obtaining approval from the authorities, in addition to obtaining accreditation and complying with MQF. Ambiguous advertising causes great confusion within the community.

Dr Mohammad said that graduates of local programs that are not accredited by MQA usually face difficulties in getting a job because they are not trusted by employers because MQA accreditation is one of the prerequisites for applying for public service jobs. Any certificate, diploma, bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by universities must meet MQF standards.

MQA no enforcement resources

Offering programs without accreditation is illegal for private higher education institutions (IPTS) under the Private Higher Educational Institutions Act 1996 and MQA regulations. Unaccredited programs cannot be legally offered or enrolled in, as they violate quality assurance rules. Graduates from such programs may face non-recognition by employers, professional bodies, or opportunities for further studies.

Such is the case of the British Chartered Management Institute’s (CMI) dual certificate project with 20 Malaysian universities. The CMI certificates packaged with Malaysian degrees and advertised as dual-accredited awards under what Dr Mohammad states are illegal. However, after questions of the legality of this were raised, CMI didn’t try to solve the issue, they engaged in transnational repression (TNR) and SLAPP actions to silence those raising questions.

Today, CMI knowing the questionable legality of their certificates promoted as accredited awards has reframed the advertising around their product. This doesn’t solve the accreditation issues.

This highlights the lack of enforcement of unaccredited qualifications in Malaysia. Companies like CMI had taken advantage of the low enforcement in Malaysia, and poured massive resources into the country to harvest profits. The partner universities are also part of the blame as due diligence wasn’t properly undertaken and their advertising was misleading and deceptive just like the Australian cases.

Add-on certificate and niche degrees and post-graduate offerings must be put under scrutiny by both the authorities and universities themselves. Malaysian universities should count themselves lucky that class legal actions haven’t been taken against them. Some private universities may not survive such a case if they lost.

