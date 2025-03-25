Malaysia deserves better than a Taliban solution.

The recent request by lawyers Ambiga Sreenivasan and N Surendran, acting on behalf of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Temple in Masjid India, for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to disclose the 2014 Sales and Purchase (S&P) Agreement of the temple land to Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd is a crucial step in understanding the relationship between the temple and DBKL.

The existence of the temple structure would undoubtedly have been acknowledged in the S&P Agreement.

More importantly, the document should clarify whether any provisions were made regarding the temple’s rights.

Given the temple’s long-standing presence—along with the municipal facilities it has enjoyed—it is difficult to classify it as an illegal structure.

During the same period that this temple sought approval for its existence, many other temples in Kuala Lumpur were granted approvals.

Yet, DBKL refused to recognize this temple officially.

Was this a deliberate act by the city council, or was there a valid reason for withholding approval?

Did DBKL ever designate the land for non-Muslim worship or permit temporary occupation? These are pressing questions that need answers.

It is highly unlikely that a trading company like Jakel would have purchased land with a historic temple on it without first ensuring that DBKL would clear any encumbrances.

No commercial entity would willingly take on such a complication. This raises further questions:

• What were the terms of the land purchase?

• Why did Jakel proceed with the transaction despite the temple’s presence?

• Was the land acquired with the intention of building a mosque?

• Were there clauses in the agreement regarding the temple’s future?

• Did DBKL provide assurances to Jakel about handling the temple issue?

While DBKL might argue that it has no involvement in the current dispute since the land was sold 11 years ago, it cannot evade responsibility.

The public deserves to know the details of this sale and whether DBKL played a role in the ongoing conflict. Full disclosure of the S&P Agreement would clarify the circumstances under which the land was sold and the commitments, if any, made by DBKL.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s assertion that the temple must make way for the Madani Mosque appears premature. He was quick to label the temple as illegal without fully understanding the complexities of the case. Perhaps a deeper examination of the S&P Agreement would lead him to reconsider his stance.

The temple committee firmly believes that this historic and heritage-rich temple, which has stood for 130 years, will remain where it is.

To those who view this issue purely in black and white—legal or illegal—I urge caution.

This is a matter that requires deeper understanding, not simplistic judgments.

DBKL must come forward and disclose the agreement. Transparency is the only way to ensure justice for all parties involved.

A Potential solution offered

A National Hindu Endowments Board: The urgent need for statutory regulatory body

The recent standoff between the temple committee of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Hindu Temple in Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, and the landowner, Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, has once again highlighted the urgent need for a regulatory body to manage Hindu religious affairs in Malaysia.

While the Malaysian Hindu Sangam (MHS) has proposed leading such a body, I hold a different view based on my 13 years of experience managing the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB).

Penang Hindu Endowments Board: A proven model

Penang is the only state in Malaysia with a statutory body dedicated to managing Hindu endowments.

Established in 1906 under colonial legislation, the PHEB was part of a broader initiative that also saw the formation of similar boards in Singapore and Melaka.

After Singapore gained independence, it enacted the Hindu Endowments Board Act to govern its affairs. However, the fate of the Melaka Hindu Endowments Board remains unclear.

Despite being a federal body, the PHEB operates under the jurisdiction of the Penang state government. It is subject to federal audits and submits annual reports to Parliament.

As a statutory entity, it possesses wide-ranging enforceable powers, including the ability to compulsorily acquire temples and properties for the benefit of the Hindu community.

The core purpose of the PHEB is to manage and acquire endowment properties to support the Hindu community.

Need for National Hindu Endowments Board

While the PHEB has proven its effectiveness, it remains confined to Penang.

Previous appeals to the federal government to enact a Hindu Endowments Act—expanding the board’s jurisdiction nationwide—have been ignored.

A national Hindu Endowments Board, with branches in different states, would provide a structured and legally empowered mechanism to address issues concerning Hindu religious affairs.

Such a board would function as an official administrative body, overseeing Hindu endowments, temples, and related matters.

Unlike MHS or other Hindu NGOs, a statutory board would have the legal authority necessary to enforce regulations and manage disputes.

Historically, the British introduced the Hindu Endowments Board in the Madras Presidency in the 1920s, following the model of the Straits Settlements.

This demonstrates the practicality and effectiveness of such a structure in administering Hindu affairs.

Call for political will

During my tenure as Deputy Chief Minister II and Chairman of PHEB, I worked with senior legal experts to draft legislation for a national Hindu Endowments Board. However, without political will, such an initiative will not materialize.

With the ongoing controversy surrounding the temple in Kuala Lumpur, the government now has an opportunity to seriously consider establishing a statutory regulatory body for Hindu affairs.

A National Hindu Endowments Board would not only provide legal clarity and administrative oversight but also ensure that Hindu religious and community interests are protected and managed effectively.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

March 25, 2025

